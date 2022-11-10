Prep girls soccer: Terrace beats Auburn Mountainview 1-0; faces Lakeside in next round of state tourney

With both teams showing a prowess for getting off multiple shots at the opposition’s goal, it seemed assured that goals would be scored Wednesday night during a WIAA 3A State Girls Soccer Tournament first-round game played at Edmonds Stadium. But the one shot that did make it into the net was a jaw-dropper to all, especially to the goal scorer.

Thanks to the left foot of Mountlake Terrace’s Ally Villalobos Van Slooten — and a rock-solid Terrace defense — the Hawks jolted the Auburn Mountainview Lions 1-0 on Wednesday, ending the Lions’ season and advancing Terrace to the next round of the 3A state tourney.

Van Slooten’s game-winning goal came in the match’s 59th minute. The sophomore received a pass at the top of the 18-yard box from teammate Natalie Cardin, turned toward the goal and fired a shot toward the left post. Much to the amazement of Van Slooten and Lions’ goalkeeper Zoey Heckinger, the ball curled into the side netting for the score.

“When I got the ball I didn’t have any thoughts except to shoot it,” Van Slooten explained. “I took my chances and when I hit it I thought it was going to go out. But at the last minute it curved in. It was a shocker.”

“I didn’t think anyone was really expecting it to go in because it looked like it was going wide,” Van Slooten continued. “Even the goalie looked a little stunned that it went in.”

The Van Slooten effort was one of 29 shots in the game — 16 by Terrace and 13 by the Lions — but the only shot that found its way onto the scoreboard.

Terrace, the 3A state tourney No. 14 seed, set the offensive-heavy tone for the match early on with five shots in the first nine minutes. Auburn Mountainview, seeded No. 19, responded with a big offensive push of its own. But the Hawks’ defense and goalkeeper Sierra Sonko were up for the challenge, turning away every Lion bid to score.

Sonko’s best save of her eight in the game came in the 19th minute when the senior had to go high and tip a dangerous-looking free kick from Auburn Mountainview’s Abigail Sanchez over the crossbar.

For Sonko and the Terrace defense, Wednesday’s win was the third consecutive shutout in the postseason. Sonko credits a deeper focus by her squad for the team’s success on the defensive end of the field.

“I think we’re really taking everything seriously now,” Sonko said. “We’re making sure every ball is won. We’re really working on our pressure. We’re not letting anyone through. So I think we’re doing really good on shutting down everyone.”

After opening the 3A District 1 tournament with a 1-0 loss to Monroe on Oct. 29, the Hawks have earned victories over Arlington (2-0), Oak Harbor (1-0) and now Auburn Mountainview on their way to the round of 16 in the 3A state tourney.

It’s been more than 30 years since a Mountlake Terrace girls soccer team competed at state. And for Sonko, a four-year starter for the Hawks’ in goal, this postseason is especially sweet.

“First time to state — so happy and so proud of these girls,” Sonko said. “I finally get a chance to be a part of a state team. I’m really happy to be a part of it.”

With the win and advancement in the state tournament bracket, the Hawks will next face the tourney’s No. 3 seed, the Lakeside Lions. The loser-out match is set for Friday, Nov. 11, at Interbay Stadium in Seattle. First kick is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Lakeside, one of the favorites to win the 3A state tournament, has a season record of 15-2-2 and won both the Metro League 3A regular season title and the postseason Metro League 3A tournament. In the tourney, the Lions blanked all three of their opponents to help earn them their No. 3 state seed.

The winner of the Terrace-Lakeside second-round match on Friday will play again on Saturday against either No. 6 seed Gig Harbor or No. 11 seed Seattle Prep in a state tourney quarterfinal game.

To view the entire WIAA 3A State Girls Soccer Tournament bracket, click www.wpanetwork.com/wiaa/bracket/tournament.php?act=view&tournament_id=3671.

Prep Girls Soccer: Auburn Mountainview vs. Mountlake Terrace, Nov. 8 (WIAA 3A State Girls Soccer Tournament first round loser-out game)

Auburn Mountainview 0 0 – 0

Mountlake Terrace 0 1 – 1

Goal scorer: Ally Villalobos Van Slooten (Mountlake Terrace), 59th minute; assisted by Natalie Cardin

Shots: Mountlake Terrace, 16

Auburn Mountainview, 13

Corner kicks: Mountlake Terrace, 0

Auburn Mountainview, 3

Saves: Sierra Sonko (Mountlake Terrace), 8

Zoey Heckinger (Auburn Mountainview), 6

Yellow cards: none

Records: Mountlake Terrace 12-3-4 overall; Auburn Mountainview 10-7-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lakeside; Friday, Nov. 11; 7 p.m. at Interbay Stadium in Seattle (WIAA 3A State Girls Soccer Tournament second round loser-out game)

— By Doug Petrowski