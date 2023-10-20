Prep girls soccer: Severn leads Shorewood past Mountlake Terrace

Sporting a Wesco League record of 13-2-0, the high-flying Mountlake Terrace Hawks had hopes of handing the state’s No.3-ranked 3A team, the Shorewood Stingrays, their first league loss of the 2023 girls soccer season. But instead, the Hawks learned just how good the Stingrays are this year.

Led by a captivating performance by striker Amelia Severn, Shorewood humbled the Hawks 4-0 in a Wesco League contest at Shoreline Stadium on Thursday.

Severn displayed finesse, athleticism and power by scoring three goals in the contest: finesse on a curling shot in the 19th minute, athleticism with a twisting volley in the 38th minute and power with a blast through the hands of Terrace goalkeeper Jordyn Stokes in the 64th minute.

Stokes did make four saves in the contest for the Hawks, but the freshman couldn’t stop the second-half rocket from Severn that completed the senior’s hat trick.

Shorewood’s fourth goal was scored by Diana Tuilevuka when the sophomore outmuscled the Hawks’ backline and netted a shot in the 32nd minute.

Terrace coach George Dremousis acknowledged the strong performance of the Stingrays and their two goal scorers on Thursday.

“Shorewood played a really good game,” Dremousis said. “They have two special players that made some really nice plays and some really nice shots. That was the difference.”

Despite being outshot in the match, Terrace did create some offensive chances against a Shorewood team (14-0-0 3A Wesco League, 14-1-0 overall) that has only given up four goals all season.

The Hawks were able to penetrate deep into Stingrays territory throughout the game, even earning six corner kicks. And the Hawks’ leading scorer Natalie Cardin tested Shorewood’s second half goalkeeper Sophie Schindler twice with a pair of long-range blasts that were on frame, but Schindler responded with two diving saves, the first to her right and the second to her left.

“I think between the 18’s (18-yard boxes) it was a pretty even game to be honest,” Dremousis said. “We kind of played them heads up. We just didn’t finish.”

The shutout was the twelfth in 15 games for the Stingrays. Shorewood is ranked No.3 in the WIAA 3A state RPI rankings and the team’s only loss this season was a 2-1 defeat to No.1-ranked Bellevue on Sept. 5.

For the Hawks (10-3-1 in the 3A Wesco League, 10-4-1 overall), the setback ended a five-game winning streak.

Terrace will finish off its regular season on Monday, Oct. 23 with a match against Arlington, and then will begin play in the double-elimination District 1 3A tournament on Thursday, Oct. 28. The top five squads to emerge from the district tourney will earn berths to the 3A state tournament that kicks off in November.

The District 1 tournament may include another clash with the Stingrays for Terrace, a possibility that already has the Hawks’ coach thinking ahead.

“If we get another shot at them and play them again we can make some accommodations,” Dremousis said.

——

Prep girls soccer: Shorewood 4, Mountlake Terrace 0

Terrace 0 0 – 0

Shorewood 3 1 – 4

Goal scorers:

– Amelia Severn (Shorewood), 19th minute

– Diana Tuilevuka (Shorewood), 32nd minute

– Amelia Severn (Shorewood), 38th minute

– Amelia Severn (Shorewood), 64th minute

Shots: Mountlake Terrace 5, Shorewood 10

Saves:

– Jordyn Stokes (Mountlake Terrace) 4

– Sophie Schindler (Shorewood) 2

– Paige Petschi (Shorewood) 0

Corner kicks: Mountlake Terrace 6, Shorewood 5

Yellow cards:

– Diana Tuilevuka (Shorewood), 35th minute

– Chloe Parker (Mountlake Terrace), 75th minute

Records: Mountlake Terrace 10-3-1 in 3A Wesco League, 10-4-1 overall; Shorewood 14-0-0 in 3A Wesco League, 14-1-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Arlington; Monday, Oct. 23; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School (Senior Night)

— by Doug Petrowski