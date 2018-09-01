Prep girls soccer preview: Strong senior leadership expected to make its mark

1 of 6

After a long playoff dry spell, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks qualified for the 2A girls soccer postseason each of the past two seasons. To make it into any playoff tournament action this fall, Terrace will likely have to rely on some key seniors to lead the way.

The Hawks begin their 2018 campaign on Tuesday, Sept. 4, with a road match against the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks; first kick at Marysville-Pilchuck High School is slated for 7:30 p.m.

Terrace Coach Alvin Little – now in his third season leading the program – is counting on senior leadership to make a strong mark on this year’s squad, most notably from senior midfielder Abbi Johnson.

“I’m thrilled to have her as one of my captains and thrilled that she’s seen my vision for what Hawk soccer could be,” Little said of Johnson.

Not only has Johnson been a four-year varsity player for the Hawks, but her relationship with Little includes many seasons together in club soccer. “I’ve known her since she was a little kid,” Little said.

Other seniors that Little will be calling upon to help lead this year’s squad include Maddie McAllister, Lauren Allen and Emma Agricola.

“She’s my junkyard dog,” Little said of McAllister, who is returning to the team after missing all of last year due to a back injury. “She plays multiple positions, can do a little bit of everything and a great girl.”

Allen is also returning to high school soccer after a long absence; she played on the Terrace varsity team as a freshman but then took a two-year break from the sport. Little is pleased to have her back playing for the Hawks this fall.

“She’s a very skilled striker,” Little stated. “She’s another good, very physical player.”

Agricola will anchor a backline that will need to be formidable as the Hawks will be starting a freshman, Veronica Rhoten, at goalkeeper this season.

“Tenacious, small (but) fiery, a talker, fast, physical,” Allen said to describe Agricola. “She fears nothing and no one,” he added.

After graduating goal scorers Julia Hart and Isabel Kembel from last year’s team, this year’s Hawk squad will need to find some consistent playmakers on the front line. Little foresees junior Taitumn Simbulan fitting into that role this season.

“She’s a true number nine (a team’s goal-scoring striker),” Little explained. “She’s very skilled. She’s one of those selfish number nines that you love to have. She don’t want to pass, she wants to put the ball in the back of the net – and that’s what you want out of your number nine.”

The Hawks will be tested early in their 2018 season with three matches in five days; after opening the year at Marysville-Pilchuck on Tuesday, Sept. 4, Terrace will host Marysville-Getchell on Thursday, Sept. 6, then travel to Sedro-Woolley for a match against the Cubs on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Terrace’s Wesco League schedule also got tougher this season as the league welcomed in two new 2A schools, the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats and the Cedarcrest Red Wolves, a 2A state playoff qualifier from last year. The Hawks will face the Red Wolves on Oct. 11 to end a three-game stretch against state playoff participants from last season (Edmonds-Woodway on Oct. 4 and Shorecrest on Oct. 9).

Mountlake Terrace Hawks 2018 Girls Soccer

Coach: Alvin Little (third year)

2017 record: 2-8-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League; 3-11-2 overall; 0-1 in postseason District 1/2 2A Girls Soccer Tournament

First 2018 match: versus Marysville-Pilchuck, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m. at Marysville-Pilchuck High School

Key players: Abbi Johnson (senior midfielder), Emma Agricola (senior defender), Taitumn Simbulan (junior forward), Maddie McAllister (senior midfielder), Lauren Allen (senior forward/midfielder), Sydney Wilson (senior midfielder), Veronica Rhoten (freshman goalkeeper)

2018 schedule: click http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.11.320

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski