Prep girls soccer: Panthers use second-half surge to beat Hawks

After a scoreless first half, the Snohomish Panthers girls soccer team defeated the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 2-0 at Edmonds Stadium Tuesday night.

The game started out in a back-and-forth fashion with neither team able to maintain possession for long, but the Panthers found themselves with the ball in the Hawks’ side of the field for most of the first half. The two teams were deadlocked 0-0 at halftime

The Hawks relied on goalkeeper Sierra Sonko, who made multiple big saves during the match.

In the second half, Snohomish broke through three minutes in with a goal from Sara Rodgers. Cheyenne Rodger would add a second goal minutes later to give the Panthers a 2-0 lead.

The Hawks gotsome offense going late in the second half. Natalie Cardin’s work in the middle of the field opened up multiple shots for the Hawks.

Mountlake Terrace fell to 0-1-3 on the season and will look to bounce back in an away game at Marysville Getchell Thursday, Sept. 16. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Story and photos by Benjamin Eyman