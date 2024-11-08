Prep girls soccer: Mountlake Terrace defeats Sedro-Woolley, advances to state tournament

Against all odds, the Mountlake Terrace High School girls soccer team is heading to the state tournament. Senior Ava Hunt scored the game’s lone goal during the 52nd minute and sophomore goalkeeper Jordyn Stokes came up with a handful of spectacular saves in the final minutes of the game to push the 11th-seeded Hawks past the eighth-seeded Sedro-Woolley Cubs, 1-0, in a winner-to-state, loser-out game at Shoreline Stadium.

The thought of the Hawks going to state seemed far-fetched back on Oct. 17, after Terrace suffered a 1-0 defeat versus Shorecrest. It was the Hawks’ sixth consecutive loss, and Terrace’s season record at the time was 3-8-1. Since that night, the Hawks have won five of their last seven games, including two elimination games this week (a shootout win over Everett Nov. 5 followed by the victory over Sedro-Woolley).

Mountlake Terrace players knew they needed to step up their games after the mid-season slump to turn their team around. “We worked hard and we fought for every single ball and because of that, now we are going to state,” said an emotional Ally Villalobos-VanSlooten, a senior midfielder.

The Hawks entered as the 11th seed Oct. 31 in the 12-team District tournament — a tournament in which only four teams advance to state. The Hawks made it to the state tournament back in 2022 and a handful of the current players were also on that team. “We were at state my sophomore year and it was the best moment ever,” said Hawks senior midfielder Claire August. “It is so exciting and I’m glad to be here.”

Coach George Dremusis is in his 32nd season as a member of the Mountlake Terrace soccer program, the last five as the head coach for the girls team. Dremusis announced earlier this season that this would be his final season on the sidelines, opting to spend more time with family. Dremusis wasn’t ready to end his Hawks career at Shoreline Stadium on Thursday night.

“To be where we were four weeks ago and to make it through (to state), it is a dream come true,” Dremusis said. “We couldn’t ask for a better final season on the sideline with these young ladies. It is a great staff, great group of players. I couldn’t be happier.”

The Hawks will almost certainly play in the single-elimination opening round of the state tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 12 or Wednesday, Nov. 13. They will find out who their next opponent is over the weekend.

Records: Mountlake Terrace 8-10-1; Sedro-Woolley 11-8-1

— By Steve Willis