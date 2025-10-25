Prep girls soccer: Losses don’t matter to Lynnwood teammates, who say they feel like family

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

The Lynnwood Royals girls soccer team closes out their 2025 season on Monday and will likely do so without a victory this year. But that’s not the full story of just how much this program has struggled on the field as of late.

The Royals will not just end this season 0-16, but winless over the past four years.

Lynnwood’s four-year-plus losing streak is now approaching 70 games as the team’s last victory was a 3-2 win over Marysville-Getchell on October 7, 2021.

So why would anyone want to be a part of this team? According to the four Lynnwood seniors playing their final game for the Royals on Monday, it comes down to one word: family.

“We’re just like a big, huge family,” said midfielder Valeria Jaramillo. “Even though we don’t win or score often, there’s more to us than just that.”

Jaramillo and her fellow Royals’ seniors — defender Kaleigh Stull, midfielder Camila Rocha and forward Lujain Somon — all echoed the same sentiment for sticking with a team that has lost every game during their four years at Lynnwood High School: that success on the scoreboard takes a back seat to the special bonds they are forming with each other.

“The connections we’ve made along the way, these connections are going to be forever, for a lifetime,” said Somon.

Despite being outscored 121-3 this year, ranked last in the District 1 3A RPI rankings and 71st in the 74-team WIAA 3A state RPI rankings, you wouldn’t know that by the heart on display when the Royals hit the pitch for practices or matches.

“They push me a lot; I push them — positive energy,” Rocha said. “Even after we lose, it seems like we win because at the end of the day we have each other. I love that.”

Rocha, who joined the Lynnwood Royals soccer squad during her junior year, smiled when talking about her teammates. “I just love my people; they’re the sweetest,” she said.

Stull, who has been a part of Royals’ soccer since her freshman year, has experienced every Lynnwood loss over the past four seasons. But she hasn’t let the program’s dreadful win-loss record dampen her love for the game.

“Soccer’s my favorite sport,” Stull said. “I do play other sports, but soccer, I’ve (played) it since I was five. It helps me get all my energy out. I just like it because I like being active and being fit.”

Stull also made it clear an underlining point that her teammates also stressed: “I love the community as well.”

Somon is just in her first season of playing for the Royals’ soccer team, which makes her decision to be a part of the squad this year even more remarkable.

“I’ve seen them lose; they haven’t won any games,” Somon said. “But I’ve seen the spirit they have and how connected (they are). “I joined because of how connected they are; I’m glad to be a part of this family.”

The four Royals seniors will be honored on the night of the squad’s final outing of the year — a Monday, Oct. 27 home contest at Lynnwood High School against Shorecrest. The Senior Night ceremonies will almost certainly include words of how the team has bonded.

“Everybody on the team is basically like a family to me,” Jaramillo said. “So I’ve made special bonds with everybody. And even though we’ve lost every game, we’re still showing up, we’re still trying our hardest. (That) dedication just means the most to me.”