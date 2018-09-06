Prep girls soccer: Hawks tie Marysville Getchell, 1-1

1 of 7

With the only scoring coming early in the second half, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks and the Marysville Getchell Chargers played to a 1-1 draw in the 2018 Wesco League opener for both teams on Thursday.

The Hawks’ Mattie McAllister drove a shot from the top of the 18-yard box into the upper right hand corner of the goal to open the scoring in the 45th minute, giving Terrace a 1-0 lead. But the Chargers’ Maddison Hagglund answered nine minutes later, sliding a low shot beneath the outstretched arms of Terrace’s Veronica Rhoten and into the goal to tie the match.

Neither team could get a potential game-winning goal in the remainder of regular time nor the 10-minute overtime played on the pitch at Lynnwood High School.

Both teams had great chances to score in the first half. Hagglund bounced a 21-yard shot off the crossbar for M-G in the 23rd minute while a header by Terrace’s Lindsey Ho rolled just inches outside the goal in the 25th minute.

Terrace Coach Alvin Little wasn’t too disappointed with the result, which gave the Hawks a point in the 2A/3A Wesco League standings. “It’s a point – it’s better than nothing,” he said.

Considering the team includes seven freshman and three sophomores on it’s 19-player roster, Little was quite happy with the overall play of his team.

“I thought our young ones did a good job today,” he said.

“One of my (freshmen) players said the game is not that much faster than club soccer, but it’s a heck of a lot more physical,” Little continued.

That player, Ho, saw significant playing time on the Hawk front line on Thursday. “She’s fearless,” Little said of the freshman.

Little went on to include many of his other underclassmen in the assessment. “As a matter of fact, that goes for all of them: Daphne (Andrews) and Makaila (Nelson) – who’s my tenth grader but she’s new to the school – and Ronnie (Veronica Gomez),” he said. “The seniors are helping them along but the freshman are stepping up.”

Rhoten – who is also a freshman – made six saves in the match for the Hawks, four coming after halftime when the Charger offensive push found a little more space to maneuver and get off shots.

“Our game play is still a little frantic,” Little explained. “The (Chargers) liked to play the ball in the middle and a lot of times we gave the ball away in the middle when we want to play width.”

Despite M-G being able to control the middle of the pitch for long stretches of play, Little still praised his team’s grit.

“Effort was wonderful,” he said. “They gave me everything they had. I got on them a little bit at halftime and they did what I asked of them as far as effort goes.”

The Hawks will next take the field on Saturday, Sept. 8, when they travel to Sedro-Woolley for a 5 p.m. non-league contest with the Cubs.

In other Terrace sports action on Thursday, the Marysville Getchell volleyball team slipped past the Hawks 3-2 (21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 19-25, 15-12) in a tight opening season match played at Marysville Getchell High School.

On the tennis courts, the Hawks’ boys tennis team were thumped 6-1 by the Cascade Bruins in a non-league match played at Cascade High School.

Prep Girls Soccer: Marysville Getchell at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 6

Marysville Getchell 0 1 0 — 1

Mountlake Terrace 0 1 0 — 1

Goal scorers:

Mattie McAllister (Mountlake Terrace) in the 45th minute

Maddison Hagglund (Marysville Getchell) in the 54th minute

Saves:

Veronica Rhoten (Mountlake Terrace) — 6

Kaitlyn Knocke (Marysville Getchell) — 4

Corner kicks:

Mountlake Terrace — 4

Marysville Getchell — 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1-1 overall; Marysville Getchell 0-0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Sedro-Woolley, Saturday, Sept. 8, 5 p.m. at Sedro-Woolley High School

Prep Volleyball: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville Getchell, Sept. 6

Marysville Getchell 3 – Mountlake Terrace 2 (21-25, 25-20, 25-20, 19-25, 15-12)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1 overall; Marysville Getchell 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Everett, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Prep Boys Tennis: Mountlake Terrace at Cascade, Sept. 6

Cascade 6 – Mountlake Terrace 1

Singles: Jaxon Roberts (Cascade) defeated Alex Ung (Mountlake Terrace) 6-2, 6-0; Ben Hansen (Cascade) defeated Marck Primavera (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-0; Anthony Bunyan (Mountlake Terrace) defeated Ben Park (Cascade) 6-4, 6-3; Ethan Kuntz (Cascade) defeated Ethan Cruz (Mountlake Terrace) 6-4, 6-2

Doubles: Matt Browne / Joe Hofman (Cascade) defeated Emmett Johnson / Lucas Lemas (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-1; Eric Cho / Nathan Rudolph (Cascade) defeated Andrew Doty / Jack Ledford (Mountlake Terrace) 6-1, 6-0; Yusuf Rayid / Cameron Destito (Cascade) defeated Andrew Daly / Markus Nelson (Mountlake Terrace) 3-6, 7-5, 10-7

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 1-1 overall; Cascade 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 1-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Bothell, Friday, Sept. 7, 3:30 p.m. at Bothell High School

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski