Prep girls soccer: Hawks start season with 1-0 win over Sedro-Woolley

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks got their 2019 girls soccer season off on the right foot on Saturday, capturing a 1-0 victory over the Sedro-Woolley Cubs in a non-league match played at Edmonds Stadium.

After a scoreless first half, the Hawks picked up a second-half goal to earn the win.

The game was played and completed under overcast skies Saturday afternoon before severe thunderstorms rocked the region on Saturday night.

Terrace will be back on the soccer pitch on Tuesday, Sept. 10, to host the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks in a non-league contest to be played at Lynnwood High School. First kick is set for 7:30 p.m.

Prep Girls Soccer: Sedro-Woolley at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 7

Sedro-Woolley 0 0 — 0

Mountlake Terrace 0 1 — 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-0 overall; Sedro-Woolley 0-0 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 0-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Marysville-Pilchuck; Tuesday, Sept. 10; 7:30 p.m. at Lynnwood High School