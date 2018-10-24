Prep girls soccer: Hawks end season with 2-1 loss to Royals

1 of 3

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks got a front row seat as their opponent on the soccer pitch on Tuesday, the Lynnwood Royals, honored their seniors prior to the start of the two teams’ 2018 girls soccer regular season finale.

But it was senior Royals’ senior Edna Yemane that made the most of the occasion.

Yemane scored two goals to lead the Royals to a 2-1 victory over the visiting Hawks in a contest played at Lynnwood High School.

After Terrace had taken a 1-0 lead off a free kick goal by junior Avery Coleman in the 25th minute, Yemane tied the game ten minutes later with a goal off a scramble in front of the Terrace goal following a corner kick.

Then in the 56th minute, Yemane slipped behind the Terrace defense, found herself one-on-one with Hawk goalkeeper Veronica Rhoten and calmly slid a shot into the far corner of the goal for the game-winner.

“It was memorable,” Yemane said of her two-goal effort in her final prep soccer match. “This is the most goals I’ve scored in one game in my high school career, so it’s kind of miraculous that’s how my senior night (went).”

Lynnwood Coach Mark Mcalexander agreed that Yemane’s night was special. “Seniors do special things on senior night,” he said.

Although Lynnwood earned a win on the final night of the regular season, it wasn’t enough to extend their year. The Arlington Eagles won their season finale 2-1 over Marysville-Getchell on Tuesday and grabbed the final berth in the District 1 3A postseason, leaving the Royals out of the postseason.

For Mountlake Terrace, the 2018 season also came to an end on Tuesday; the Hawks won just once this year and failed to make the District 1/2 2A tourney that begins later this week.

“I had a different vision for the season,” said Terrace Coach Alvin Little, “but I knew we were young and I knew we were inexperienced.”

Despite the record, Little praised his squad for their effort throughout the year.

“My team never quit,” Little stressed. “Being 1-14-and-one, they could easily have quit on me early. But as you saw tonight, they fought to the very end.”

Prep Girls Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Lynnwood, Oct. 23

Terrace 1 0 — 1

Lynnwood 1 1 — 2

Goal scorers:

Avery Coleman (Mountlake Terrace) off free kick in 25th minute

Edna Yemane (Lynnwood) in the 35th minute

Edna Yemane (Lynnwood) in the 56th minute

Saves:

Cheyenne Orullian (Lynnwood), 4

Veronica Rhoten (Mountlake Terrace), 5

Shots:

Lynnwood, 11

Mountlake Terrace, 8

Corner kicks:

Lynnwood, 8

Mountlake Terrace, 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-12-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-14-1 overall; Lynnwood 4-9-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-10-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: 2018 season completed

Lynnwood next match: 2018 season completed

— By Doug Petrowski