Prep girls soccer: Hawks edge Eagles in OT to advance in District tourney

After winning just three of their first 12 games this year, optimism for a successful season was waning among players and coaches of the Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ girls soccer team. A mid-season injury to senior Ava Hunt added to the Hawk woes and hopes for achieving any of the goals set by the team seemed dashed.

But a late-season surge and a couple of upset victories in the District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament have re-ignited the spirits of Mountlake Terrace and now have the team just one win away from earning a berth to state.

With Hunt back in the starting lineup after a left quadricep injury forced her out for nearly half the season, Terrace defeated the Everett Seagulls on Tuesday in a penalty kick shootout 4-3; the teams were forced to PK’s after they had fought to a 1-1 tie in their District tourney loser-out match played at Everett Memorial Stadium.

The Hawks converted four of their five penalty shot attempts into goals while sophomore goalkeeper Jordyn Stokes stopped two of the Seagulls’ five PK’s to secure the victory.

Hunt was elated — and a little dumbfounded — after Tuesday’s win as she compared where the team was on Oct. 17 (3-8-1 overall) to now, being on the verge of qualifying for the 3A state tournament.

“It’s insane,” Hunt said. “Seeing our record (then) to now, we’ve just come so far. I’m so proud of our girls.”

Hunt not only played all 90 minutes of Tuesday’s match (80 minutes of regulation and 10 minutes of overtime) with her left thigh heavily bandaged, she was successful with one of the team’s penalty kicks in the shootout. The senior also scored the game’s tying goal midway through the second half with a blast from 15 yards out.

Hunt admitted that she’s not completely recovered from her quad injury but wasn’t about to miss out on playing in what could have been the final game of the Hawks’ 2024 season.

“If I’m able to run, I’m able to play,” Hunt said. “I’m ready to provide for the team. And I’m glad I was able to do that today.”

Hunt admitted that being sidelined for weeks while her teammates struggled to earn wins this season was difficult.

“It was actually one of the hardest things ever because not being able to participate has been so hard,” Hunt said. “But coming out here and winning and being with the team, it just makes me emotional. We’ve come so far; just to have this comeback is so good.”

Terrace, the No. 11-seed team in the District 1 tournament, trailed at halftime to the 10th-seeded Everett after senior co-captain Sienna Kuehn scored the lone goal of the first half.

Hunt and fellow senior Claire August sensed their Hawk teammates needed a little push following the disheartening Kuehn goal and a resulting 1-0 deficit at halftime. “Me and Claire, we collected the team at the half and we gave them a pep talk,” Hunt explained. “And we said, ‘this could be our last game; do it for this team.’”

The motivational speech seemed to help as Terrace dominated play in the second half. The Hawks could have even won the match without the extra time or shootout if a couple of breaks had gone their way.

Just seven minutes into the second half, an apparent goal by Ally Villalobos-VanSlooten was disallowed when the Hawks were called offside. Then at the 62-minute mark, Hunt had a golden opportunity to score, but her header from 10 yards out sailed wide left.

While a second goal after the halftime break wasn’t in the cards for the Hawks on Tuesday, Hunt was grateful that the PK shootout went the team’s way.

“We came out on the good side; I’m just so happy,” she said.

With the victory, Terrace (7-10-1 overall) will now face the District 1 tournament No. 8-seed Sedro- Woolley Cubs in a tourney winner-to-state, loser-out match on Thursday, Nov. 7, at Shoreline Stadium. First kick is set for 7 p.m.

View the entire District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament bracket here.

Prep Girls Soccer: Mountlake Terrace at Everett, Nov. 5 (District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament loser-out match)

Terrace 0 – 1 – 0 – 1

Everett 1 – 0 – 0 – 1

(Terrace wins on penalty kicks 4-3)

1st half goal scorer::

– Sierra Kuehn (Everett)

2nd half goal scorer:

– Ava Hunt (Mountlake Terrace)

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-7-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League South Conference, 7-10-1 overall; Everett 4-5-1 in 3A Wesco League North Conference, 7-11-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Sedro-Woolley; Thursday, Nov. 7 p.m. at Shoreline Stadium (winner-to-state, loser-out match)

Everett next match: 2024 season completed

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski



