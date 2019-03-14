Prep girls golf: Hawks fall to Warriors in first match of year

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks girls golf team saw their first competitive action of the year on Wednesday, falling to the Edmonds-Woodway Warriors 170-215 at the Nile Golf and Country Club.

The Hawks, with just three of the necessary five golfers needed to qualify for a potential team victory, will return to the Nile for their next outing on Tuesday, March 19.

Prep Girls Golf: Edmonds-Woodway at Mountlake Terrace, March 13 (nine holes, par 35, Nile Golf and Country Club)

Edmonds-Woodway 170 – Mountlake Terrace 215 (DNQ)

Edmonds-Woodway individual scores: Rachel Puetz 37 (low score co-medalist), Brianna Schalk 37 (low score co-medalist), Jordan Easter 41, Courtney Sadoski 55, Miranda Song 56

Mountlake Terrace individual scores: Brooke Rinehimer 60, Isabelle Allred 76, Gabrielle Gaberding 79

Edmonds-Woodway next match: versus Mountlake Terrace, Shorecrest, Shorewood, Cedarcrest; Tuesday, March 19; 3 p.m. at the Nile Golf and Country Club

Mountlake Terrace next match: versus Edmonds-Woodway, Shorecrest, Shorewood, Cedarcrest; Tuesday, March 19; 3 p.m. at the Nile Golf and Country Club