Prep girls basketball: With 46-31 victory, Hawks get first win under new coach

The Mountlake Terrace Lady Hawks put together their best full-game performance of the season on Tuesday, defeating the Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks 46-31 at Marysville-Pilchuck High School.

Three Hawks reached double figures in scoring: Lydia Prelow led the way with 12 points while Kierra Scott and Kaiya Beavin each scored 10 points in the victory.

The Tomahawks’ Miriah Summers led all scorers in the contest with 14 points.

The victory snapped a seven-game losing streak for Terrace and marked the first win for the team under Coach Daun Brown, brought in for the remainder of the season to replace suspended Coach Michael Jones.

The Hawks will return home for their next Wesco League matchup on Thursday, Jan. 10, when they host the Oak Harbor Wildcats; tipoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Marysville-Pilchuck, Tuesday, Jan. 8

Mountlake Terrace 13 12 9 12 — 46

Marysville-Pilchuck 5 10 8 8 — 31

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Lydia Prelow 12, Kierra Scott 10, Kaiya Beavin 10, Berit Simonsen 6, Grace Kane 4, Trinity Prout 2, Kendall Glenham 2, Ishika Nayyar

Marysville-Pilchuck individual scoring: Miriah Summers 14, Alex Grimm 9, Madyson Baxter 6, Georgia Bradley 2, MacKenzie Konsor, Alissa Edge, Tahja Vaivaimuli, Jaslynn Devries



Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-4 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-8 overall; Marysville-Pilchuck 0-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-8 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Oak Harbor; Thursday, Jan. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski