Prep girls basketball: Wildcats beat Hawks

Despite a 20-point performance by freshman Elise Colvin, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks couldn’t keep up with the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats on Tuesday as the Hawks fell to ABM 66-50 in a Wesco League girls basketball game played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Colvin led all scorers in the contest but the Wildcats’ duo of Taylor Reed and Julia Lucas combined for 37 points to give the visitors the victory. Reed tallied 19 points while Lucas scored 18 points for the Wildcats.

Tuesday’s game was the first of three home contests for Mountlake Terrace to close out the team’s 2019-2020 regular season. The Hawks are still in contention for a berth in the postseason District 1/2 2A tournament, but will likely have to hit the road for any district tourney action.

Terrace will next host the Meadowdale Mavericks in the opener of a unique girls/boys basketball doubleheader on Friday, Feb. 7; the Lady Hawks’ play at 5:40 p.m. with the Terrace-Meadowdale boys’ game to follow at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Archbishop Murphy at Mountlake Terrace, Feb. 4

Archbishop Murphy 13 19 17 17 — 66

Mountlake Terrace 9 13 10 18 — 50

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Elise Colvin 20, Malie Armstrong 9, Berit Simonsen 8, Mya Sheffield 4, Cameron Dunn 3, Kierra Scott 2, Ainsley Ward 2, Ainslee Beach 2, Amber Stradling

Archbishop individual scoring: Taylor Reed 19, Julia Lucas 18, Taylor Campbell 9, Chloe Jurdana 9, Hannah Humphrey 6, Lily Riojas 3, Tatum Russell 2, Tamiah Joseph, Claire Esping, Lily Kirshner, Rose Gabalis

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-10 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-14 overall; Archbishop Murphy 9-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 11-7 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Meadowdale; Friday, Feb. 7; 5:40 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski