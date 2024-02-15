Prep girls basketball: Snohomish surprises Meadowdale

The Snohomish girls basketball team battled a highly regarded Meadowdale squad and came away with a 71-64 win over the Mavericks in a 3A District 1 semifinal game Wednesday at Marysville Pilchuck High School.
Meadowdale, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, fell to 19-4 and will face Everett at 4 p.m. Saturday at Marysville Pilchuck in the tournament’s consolation round. The winner earns one of the tournament’s third places and a trip to the Class 3A state tournament.
No. 4 seed Snohomish improved to 16-5 and will face top-seeded Arlington (20-2) for the district championship at 8 p.m. Saturday at Marysville Pilchuck. Arlington defeated Lynnwood 51-45 in Wednesday’s second semifinal.
