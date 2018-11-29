Prep girls basketball: Sehome beats Hawks 47-31 in home opener

1 of 6

Flying high from opening night adrenaline and a spirited home crowd, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks built a six-point lead first half in their non-conference matchup with the Sehome Mariners on Wednesday. But the visitors from Bellingham quickly brought the Hawks back down to earth.

The Mariners ended the second quarter on a 13-2 run and then cruised to a 47-31 victory over Terrace in the 2018-2019 season opener for both teams.

The Hawks held a 12-6 advantage at the 3:54 mark of the second quarter after senior Trinity Prout converted three free throws into points. Prout was sent to the line after being fouled by the Mariners’ Aspen Garrison on a three-point shot attempt, a foul call that Garrison and Sehome Coach Anye Turner strongly disagreed with as Garrison felt she got a clean block. The call seemed to ignite the sophomore and her Sehome teammates, leading to their big run and a 19-14 Mariner lead at halftime.

Garrison, a 6-foot-2 post player, was kept scoreless in the first quarter but ended the game with 17 points to lead Sehome in scoring.

The Hawks’ tallest post player, 5-foot-10 sophomore Sarah Schneider, didn’t suit up for the game due to illness, leaving Terrace trying to slow down Garrison with a matchup zone defense.

“I think we played her as tough as we could, but she’s a good player,” Terrace Coach Michael Jones said of Garrison. “I appreciate a good post player.”

Senior Natalie Zender contributed 13 points in the Sehome win.

Six Hawks got on the scoreboard in the game, led by seniors Trinity Prout and Lydia Prelow with eight points each. But Terrace couldn’t overcome numerous turnovers and being out-rebounded by the more aggressive Mariners.

Despite the loss, Jones was still upbeat following the game.

“We’ve got a lot of stuff to work on, but I think we saw a lot of heart out there,” Jones said. “We saw a lot of fight. We saw girls that want to win.”

“I think sometimes, in the years past, when a team gets a lead on them at halftime then they throw in the towel and call it a game. These girls didn’t. You saw, all the way to the end, they’re still fighting to get a big steal, to get a three-pointer, get whatever they can, even down 14 (points) down the stretch.”

“So no issues with the effort we put in tonight,” Jones concluded. “We need to make some tweaks. And that falls on me as a coach over the next four practices to get us ready for the next game.”

The Hawks (0-1 overall) will next face the Cascade Bruins on Tuesday, Dec. 4, at Cascade High school. Tipoff is slated for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Sehome at Mountlake Terrace, Nov. 28

Sehome 4 15 19 9 — 47

Terrace 4 10 10 7 — 31

Mountlake Terrace scoring: Trinity Prout 8, Lydia Prelow 8, Kierra Scott 5, Berit Simonsen 5, McKenna Mortensen 3, Kaiya Beavin 2, Bailey Sonko, Grace Kane, Ishika Nayyar, Ashley Villasenor, Kendall Glenham

Sehome scoring: Aspen Garrison 17, Natalie Zender 13, Ava Collins 5, Jessica Melvin 5, Dana Ruffatto 3, Mikayla Wefer 2, Victoria McLin 2, Kaylee Wilson, Payton Boehm, Jamiaka Lyons

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1 overall; Sehome 0-0 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 1-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Cascade, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 7:15 p.m. at Cascade High School in Everett

— By Doug Petrowski