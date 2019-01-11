Prep girls basketball: Scott scores 16 to lead Hawks to win over Oak Harbor

1 of 5

On a night when points were scarce and no one seemed to have a sharp-shooting touch, Mountlake Terrace’s Kierra Scott decided it was time to don a cape and be a hero.

Scott scored 11 of her game-high 16 points in the fourth quarter and led the Mountlake Terrace Lady Hawks to a 42-32 victory over the Oak Harbor Wildcats Thursday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Scott sunk seven of eight free throw attempts and scored twice on breakaway layins in the final eight minutes to help the Hawks pull away from the Wildcats.

The junior used a little internal inspiration to get herself prepared for the final stages on Thursday. “I was just thinking it’s a close game, I want to win for my teammates; I just need to push them to win,” she said.

The pushing paid off as the Hawks outscored Oak Harbor 16-7 in the fourth to break open the close game and capture the win.

The Terrace defensive effort gets some credit for Thursday’s victory as well as the team held Oak Harbor to just 16.9 percent shooting from the field (12-for-71). The Wildcats also struggled from the charity stripe, converting only 33.3 percent (7-for-21) of their foul shots in the game.

Jasmine Ford recorded 15 points for Oak Harbor, but no one else on the squad scored more than five points.

The victory was the second in a row for the Hawks this season as the team has gained direction and confidence under new Coach Daun Brown, brought in Dec. 20 to replace suspended Coach Michael Jones. Scott gives Brown credit for changing the culture around Mountlake Terrace Hawks girls basketball after just three weeks on the job.

“He’s pushing us and making us work hard in practice; that makes us work hard in games,” Scott said of Brown. “It’s way different from the past; I mean we haven’t really had practices like this.”

“Having him as a coach is really nice,” Scott concluded. “He’s hard but he’s a really good coach and we’re really glad to have him.”

Scott and her Hawk teammates will be back in action on Friday when they challenge the Everett Seagulls, 7:15 p.m. at Everett High School.

— By Doug Petrowski