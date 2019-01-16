Prep girls basketball: Scots overwhelm Hawks, 67-20

1 of 3

The Mountlake Terrace Lady Hawks found out just how good the Shorecrest Lady Scots are on Tuesday as the Scots easily rolled over the Hawks 67-20 in a Wesco League girls basketball game played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Shorecrest is currently ranked No. 6 in the WIAA 3A RPI state rankings, to be used to set regional matchups in the state tournament later in February.

Terrace had no answers to a swarming press implemented by the Scots and only scored in the single digits in each quarter. Berit Simonsen led the Hawks in scoring with nine points.

The Scots were led by the 20 points of Amanda Lee; Audrey Dietz added 14 points for Shorecrest, who had 10 of their 11 players record points in the contest.

The Hawks will next play on Friday, Jan. 18, in the first game of a Terrace-Lynnwood Royals’ doubleheader at Mountlake Terrace High School. The girls’ basketball squads will face off at 5:40 p.m. while the boys’ teams will follow at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Shorecrest at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 15

Shorecrest 16 19 22 10 — 67

Terrace 4 5 5 6 — 20

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Berit Simonsen 9, Trinity Prout 3, Kierra Scott 3, Grace Kane 3, Lydia Prelow 2, Kaiya Beavin, McKenna Mortensen

Shorecrest individual scoring: Amanda Lee 20, Audrey Dietz 14, Madi Bolstad 7, Leila Hosn 6, Mila Friesch 6, Sydney VanNess 5, Kiana Lino 5,Jordan Tikalsky 2, Taylor Svendsen 1, Maura Weaver 1, Amanda Kagarabi

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-9 overall; Shorecrest 7-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 12-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Lynnwood; Friday, Jan. 18; 5:40 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski