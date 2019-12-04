Prep girls basketball: Rams down Hawks in non-league season opener

A hot-shooting Latajea Reynolds and a suffocating Ingraham Rams’ zone defense doomed the Mountlake Terrace Hawks in the 2019-2020 girls basketball season opener for both teams on Tuesday; the Hawks were defeated 40-25 by the visiting Rams in the matchup played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Terrace could only muster three points in the first quarter and were never able to reach double figures in scoring in any of the subsequent quarters of the game.

Reynolds, a senior guard at Ingraham, topped all scorers in the contest with 17 points. Freshman Elisa Colvin led the Hawks with seven points, including a three-pointer to tally the Terrace’s first quarter points — Colvin’s long range bucket was the Hawks’ only three-pointer of the game.

Terrace will have a week off before its next contest, a non-conference game with the Cascade Bruins on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Tipoff at Mountlake Terrace High School is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Ingraham at Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 3

Ingraham 10 14 7 9 — 40

Terrace 3 8 8 6 — 25

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Elisa Colvin 7, Kierra Scott 5, Ansley Ward 4, Kaiya Beavin 3, Michaela Ollivierre 2, Berit Simonsen 2, Amber Stradling 2, Lindsey Ho, Maile Armstrong, Bailey Sonko, Mya Sheffield

Ingraham individual scoring: Latajea Reynolds 17, Kidest Assefa 9, Riley Massengale 9, Hermela Y 3, Diamonique Thompson, Maggie Vodicka, Niayla Brazil, Nikeya Pickering

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 0-1 overall; Ingraham 0-0 in 3A Metro League, 1-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Cascade; Tuesday, Dec. 10; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski