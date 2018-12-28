Prep girls basketball: Lake Washington dominates Hawks

1 of 3

Utilizing a swarming full court press, the Lake Washington Lady Kangaroos dominated the Mountlake Terrace Lady Hawks on Thursday, earning a 77-30 non-conference win at Lake Washington High School in Kirkland.

The game was the final non-conference affair for the Hawks this year as the team will return to Wesco League action on Friday, Jan. 4, when they host the Stanwood Spartans at 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Lake Washington, Dec. 27

Mountlake Terrace 10 9 9 2 — 30

Lake Washington 30 16 22 9 — 77

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-7 overall; Lake Washington 4-1 in 2A/3A KingCo League, 6-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Stanwood; Friday, Jan. 4, 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School