Prep girls basketball: King’s Holiday Tournament results

Girls Basketball

King’s Holiday Tournament

At King’s High School in Shoreline

Wednesday Dec. 28

Olympia defeated Lynnwood 58-51

Olympia scorers: Hannah Berschauer 20, Ava Wolin 17, LW 6, Taylor Whaley 5, Natalia McBride 4, Claudia Horton 4

Lynnwood scorers: Kayla Lorenz 23, Mia Jones 11, Aniya Hooker 6, Mataya Canda 4, Kenzie Martin 4, Sara Cambronero 3

Records : Olympia 2-2; Lynnwood 3-4

Lynnwood next game: vs Glacier Peak; Monday Jan. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Lynnwood High School

Wednesday Dec. 28

Lake Stevens defeated Meadowdale 61-44

Lake Stevens leading scorers: Camille Jentzsch 13, Baylor Thomas 13, Cori Wilcox 9, Chloe Pattison 8

Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 16, Sam Medina 12, Jordan Leith 7, Jenaly Gabriel 4, Sonja Amy 3, Kaiya Dotter 2

Records: Lake Stevens 4-1; Meadowdale 3-4

Thursday Dec. 29

Meadowdale defeated Kings 43-39

Meadowdale scorers: Gia Powell 11, Kaiya Dotter 10, Jordan Leith 8, McKenna Kuecker 6, Ava Powell 6, Jenaly Gabriel 2

Records: Meadowdal 4-4; Kings 4-3

Meadowdale next game: at Shorewood; Tuesday Jan. 4; 7:15 p.m.