Prep girls basketball: Hot-shooting Royals down Hawks

The Mountlake Terrace girls basketball team hung with Lynnwood for a quarter before the Royals dominated the final three periods on their way to a 36-point win over the Hawks, 69-33, Tuesday at Lynnwood High School.

Lynnwood used a smothering press defense and some hot 3-point shooting to overwhelm Terrace.

“That was a great statement game,”Lynnwood Head Coach Eddie McFerrin said. “For the past three games, starting with Snohomish, we’re just starting to turn on the motor, and hopefully get ready to make that playoff run.”

Sophomores Kayla Lorenz and Mataya Canda both had four 3-pointers for the Royals in the contest.

“You know that’s our signature. If we’re shooting well, we’re going to be a dangerous team,” McFerrin added.

Mountlake Terrace struggled offensively, highlighted by a dismal 38% from the free-throw line; going 6 for 16.

The Royals were led by Lorenz with 18, while Aniya Hooker pitched in with 17 and Canda added 14.

The Hawks’ leading scorer was Cameron Dunn with nine points.

Lynnwood improves to 5-4 in league play, and 7-6 overall on the season. The Royals’ next game will be Thursday, Feb. 3, against the Cedarcrest Red Wolves at Cedarcrest High School beginning at 7:15 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace falls to 5-4 in league, and 10-4 overall. The Hawks’ next game comes Thursday night, Feb. 3, when they will travel to Archbishop Murphy high school to take on the Wildcats. That game will tip-off at 5:40 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace @ Lynnwood, Feb. 1, 2022

Terrace 07 12 10 04 — 33

Lynnwood 09 23 16 21 — 69

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Cameron Dunn 9, Mya Sheffield 6, Lindsey Ho 4, Elise Colvin 4, Sierra Sonko 4, Maile Armstrong 3, Ainslee Beach 2, Emma Kerani 1, Madison Hudson 0

Lynnwood individual scoring: Kayla Lorenz 18, Aniya Hooker 17, Mataya Canda 14, Dina Yonas 6, Nyree Johnson 5, Jocelyn Tamayo 5, McKenzie Martin 4, Eve Periera 0, Sarah Cambronero 0

Records:

Mountlake Terrace 5-4 in league, 10-4 overall. Next game: versus Archbishop Murphy, Thursday, Feb. 3; 5:40 p.m. at Archbishop Murphy High School

Lynnwood 5-4 in league, 7-6 overall. Next game: versus Cedarcrest, Thursday, Feb. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams