Prep girls basketball: Hawks, Mavs, Warriors finish play in ESD Summer Shootout

Wins were hard to come by for Edmonds School District teams on the final day of the high school girls basketball Edmonds Summer Shootout on Sunday as only one squad earned a victory on Sunday.

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks slipped past the Bainbridge Islanders 39-37 in the Hawks’ final matchup of the tourney.

Edmonds-Woodway and Lynnwood came up short in their final contests of the weekend; the Warriors fell to the Arlington Eagles 40-34 while the Royals were tripped up by the Cedarcrest Red Wolves 46-38.

Meadowdale, after going 2-0 in its first two games of the tournament, couldn’t match that success on Sunday. The Mavs lost to the Lake Stevens Vikings 45-27 in a morning matchup and then were defeated 65-43 by the Issaquah Eagles in an afternoon clash.

The Vikings were the only team to go undefeated in the tourney, defeating the Lynden Christian Lynx 50-44 in the event’s championship game to claim the 2019 Summer Shootout title.

To view the entire 2019 Edmonds Summer Shootout bracket, click https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XJwHX5_Bs1x3HJSYX5vnMQjJ2r8Z5-ub/view.

Girls Prep Basketball: Day 3 results of the Edmonds Summer Shootout, June 9

(Edmonds School District teams)

Lake Stevens 45 – Meadowdale 27

Issaquah 65 – Meadowdale 43

Arlington 40 – Edmonds-Woodway 34

Cedarcrest 46 – Lynnwood 38

Mountlake Terrace 39 – Bainbridge 37

— By Doug Petrowski