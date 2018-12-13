Prep girls basketball: Hawks lose to Bellingham; face Snohomish Friday

1 of 4

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks struggled on both ends of the floor Wednesday, succumbing to the Bellingham Red Raiders 59-23 in a non-league matchup played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The final score represented both the Hawks’ lowest scoring output and the most points surrendered to an opponent during the 2018-2019 season so far.

Berit Simonsen led Terrace with six points. Sophomore Adi McKay scored 24 points to lead the Red Raiders to the win.

The Hawks will try to get back to their winning ways on Friday, Dec. 14, when they host the Snohomish Panthers in a 7:15 p.m. game at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Prep Girls Basketball: Bellingham at Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 12

Bellingham 17 13 19 10 — 59

Terrace 3 11 5 4 — 23

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Berit Simonsen 6, Kierra Scott 5, Trinity Prout 5, Lydia Prelow 3, Kaiya Beavin 2, Ishika Nayyar 2, McKenna Mortensen, Grace Kane, Bailey Sonko, Sarah Schneider, Kendall Glenham, Ashley Villasenor

Bellingham individual scoring: Adi McKay 24, Alexa Mee 17, Adelyn Pagels 7, Amya Cook 5, Mazy Wright 4, Laney Sivret 2, Payton McCormack, Hanna McEachern

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-2 overall; Bellingham 0-1 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 3-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Snohomish, Friday, Dec. 14, 7:15 p.m. at Snohomish High School

— By Doug Petrowski