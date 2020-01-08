Prep girls basketball: Hawks lose to Arlington

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks suffered their worst loss of the 2019-2020 season with an 80-21 defeat at the hands of the Arlington Eagles Tuesday at Arlington High School.

After trailing 49-17 at halftime, the Hawks could only muster four points against an Arlington team ranked No. 5 in the latest WIAA 3A girls basketball state RPI.

Terrace will next host the Stanwood Spartans on Friday, Jan. 10, at Mountlake Terrace High School; tipoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Arlington, Jan. 7

Terrace 6 11 4 0 — 21

Arlington 27 22 10 21 — 80

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Cameron Dunn 9, Lindsey Ho 6, Ainslee Beach 4, Berit Simonsen 2, Kierra Scott, Kaiya Beavin, Ainsley Wart ,Elise Colvin, Mya Sheffield

Arlington individual scoring: Hailey Hiatt 29, Makenzie Gage 15, Josie Stupey 10, Keira Marsh 9, Jenna Villa 8, Sierra Scheppele 3, Allison DeBerry 3, Hannah Rork 2, Ella Strittmatter 1, Abbey Hassing

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-3 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-7 overall; Arlington 3-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 7-2 overall

