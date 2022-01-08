Prep girls basketball: Hawks improve to 7-1 with away victory over Jackson

In a make-up game that had been postponed earlier in the week, the Mountlake Terrace Lady Hawks used a smothering full-court press and tenacious half-court defense to frustrate the home Timberwolves of Jackson High School, on their way to a nine-point victory, 65-56, Friday night.

After a dominating first half that saw them carry a 30-14 lead in the the half, the Hawks withstood a Jackson offense that woke up and scored 42 second-half points, that included nine 3-point baskets.

Elise Colvin led the Hawks with 22, Maya Sheffield pitched in 18, and Maile Armstrong added 12.

Sophomore standout guard Giselle Dogan paced the Wolves with 31 points, 23 of which came in the second half. She connected for five of the nine Jackson 3-pointers in the final two periods.

Mountlake Terrace improves to 7-1 overall on the season, with their lone loss coming at the hands of perennial powerhouse Arlington. The Hawks’ next game comes next Friday, Jan. 14, when they will travel to Snohomish High School to take on the Panthers. The game will tip off at 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Jackson, Jan. 7, 2022

Mountlake Terrace 17 13 16 19 — 65

Jackson 06 08 16 26 — 56

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Elise Colvin 22, Mya Sheffield 18, Maile Armstrong 12, Cameron Dunn 6, Sierra Sonko 4, Emma Kerani 3, Riley Pare 0, Ainsley Ward 0, Lindsey Ho 0

Jackson individual scoring: Gisell Dogan 31, Riley Mekanik 8, Hannah Mack 7, Quinlyn McAuliffe 6, Emma Merwin 2, Arielle Leavens 2, Paige Swander 0, Sophia Gadano 0

Records:

Mountlake Terrace 3-1 in league, 7-1 overall; Jackson 0-2 in league, 3-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace’s next game: versus Snohomish, Friday, Jan. 14; 7:15 p.m. at Snohomish High School

Jackson’s next game: versus Lake Stevens; Wednesday, Jan. 12; 7:15 p.m. at Jackson High School

— Story and photos by Scott Williams