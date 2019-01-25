Prep girls basketball: Hawks honor their seniors in final home game

1 of 5

The Mountlake Terrace Lady Hawks honored their four 2018-2019 seniors on Thursday, but come gametime it was the Cedarcrest Lady Red Wolves that were doing all the celebrating.

Cedarcrest dashed out to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter and then cruised to a 53-33 Wesco League win over the Hawks in Terrace’s final home contest of the season.

All nine Red Wolves scored in the victory led by the 11 points of Rose Carlson; Cassidy Sweney added 10 points for Cedarcrest. Kaiya Beavin was the high-scorer for Terrace with nine points.

As a part of the Hawks’ home finale, seniors Trinity Prout, Lydia Prelow, Kendall Glenham and Ishika Nayyar were recognized for their participation in the girls basketball program at Terrace.

The Hawks close out their regular season with three road dates: Tuesday, Jan. 29, at Archbishop Murphy, Friday, Feb. 1, at Meadowdale and Monday, Feb. 4 at Shorewood. Terrace will likely play at a least one postseason game in the District 1/2 2A Girls Basketball Tournament that begins on Feb. 7.

Prep Girls Basketball: Cedarcrest at Mountlake Terrace, Jan. 24

Cedarcrest 18 15 5 15 — 53

Terrace 9 6 8 10 — 33

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Kaiya Beavin 9, Trinity Prout 7, Kierra Scott 7, Berit Simonsen 5, Grace Kane 5, Lydia Prelow, Ishika Nayyar, Kendall Glenham,

Cedarcrest individual scoring: Rose Carlson 11, Cassidy Sweney 10, Grace McKenzie 9, Ava LaPorte 8, Helena VanEss 4, Ava Erhardt 3, Katharine Townley 3, Sidra Griffin 3, Emme Rezoski 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-9 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-13 overall; Cedarcrest 5-6 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 10-7 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Archbishop Murphy; Tuesday, Jan. 29; 7:15 p.m. at Archbishop Murphy High School

— By Doug Petrowski