Prep girls basketball: Hawks finish season with loss to Cedarcrest

The Mountlake Terrace Lady Hawks 2018-2019 season is over after a 58-32 defeat to the Cedarcrest Red Wolves on Thursday in a District 1/2 2A Girls Basketball Tournament play-in loser-out game played at Cedarcrest High School.

The Red Wolves outscored Terrace 26-10 in the second quarter and then cruised to the postseason victory.

Cedarcrest’s Ava Erhardt led all scorers in the game with 20 points; Red Wolves’ teammates Sidra Griffin and Rose Carlson each contributed 10 points in win. Kierra Scott led the Hawks with seven points.

The loss closed out a tumultuous season for the Hawks that saw first-year Coach Michael Jones removed from the post after just six games and replaced by Daun Brown, a current substitute teacher at Mountlake Terrace High School with a long history of coaching high school basketball in the region. Edmonds School District officials gave no explanation for the firing of Jones.

The Hawks finished the year with an overall record of 4-16, the best for the team since the 2013-2014 season.

Terrace 5 10 7 10 — 32

Cedarcrest 13 26 7 12 — 58

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Kierra Scott 7, Trinity Prout 5, Kaiya Beavin 5, Berit Simonsen 5, Grace Kane 4, Lydia Prelow 3, Ainsley Ward 3, Kendall Glenham, Ishika Nayyar

Cedarcrest individual scoring: Ava Erhardt 20, Sidra Griffin 10, Rose Carlson 10, Ava LaPorte 6, Helena VanEss 4, Emme Rezoski 4, Grace McKenzie 2, Madelyn Davidson 2, Cassidy Sweney, Katharine Townley

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-11 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-16 overall; Cedarcrest 6-7 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 12-8 overall

— By Doug Petrowski