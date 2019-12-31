Prep girls basketball: Hawks fall to Vikings in non-league game

Riding a wave of positive energy, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks played one of their best quarters of basketball during this early portion of the 2019-2020 season on Monday. But that wave quickly dissipated and the Hawks found themselves ultimately washed over by a surging North Kitsap Vikings’ squad.

The Vikings took control of the matchup with a big 21-5 advantage in the second quarter and went on to down the Hawks 71-46 in a girls basketball non-league encounter played at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Terrace had held a 20-16 lead after the first eight minutes but went cold in the second quarter while the Vikings’ found their shooting touch. North Kitsap took a 23-22 lead with 4:52 to go before halftime on a three-pointer by freshman Sophia Baugh, then kept racking up the points to grab a 37-25 lead at the intermission.

Hawks’ coach Nick Sherrill said the Vikings’ big second quarter took some of the fight out of his squad.

“It was a game of runs and with these girls … once we get down four, six points, they think the game’s over,” Sherrill said.

“In that stretch we miss two lay-ins and they made two three’s and we really never got back after that,” he added.

Baugh scored 11 of her 16 points for the Vikings in that fateful second quarter. Noey Barreith added eight points in the period; the senior ended up with 30 points to lead all scorers in the game.

Freshman Elise Colvin led the Hawks with 10 points in the loss.

Despite the outcome, Sherrill wasn’t too down with the defeat. “I’m happy; I feel we’re making strides, going in the right direction,” he said. “It’s just learning (to take) these loses and treating them as learning experiences.”

Terrace, now sporting a 2-5 overall record, return to Wesco League play with a matchup against the Marysville-Getchell Chargers on Friday, Jan. 3; tipoff at Mountlake Terrace High School is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: North Kitsap at Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 30

North Kitsap 16 21 21 13 — 71

Terrace 20 5 13 12 — 46

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Elise Colvin 10, Kierra Scott 9, Maile Armstrong 8, Kaiya Beavin 5, Berit Simonsen 4, Lindsey Ho 3, Mya Sheffield 3, Ainslee Beach 2, Cameron Dunn 1, Bailey Sonko 1, Ainsley Ward, Michaela Ollivierre, Amber Stradling

North Kitsap individual scoring: Noey Barreith 30, Sophia Baugh 16, Mia McNair 7, Katie Komar 6, Grace Johnson 4, Elizabeth Kimmel 4, Georgia Tucker 2, Riley Rabedeaux 2, Kamora McMillian, Ayanna Selembo, Haley Ingalsbe, Maliyah Reed

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-5 overall; North Kitsap 2-1 in 2A Olympic League, 5-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Marysville-Getchell; Friday, Jan. 3; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

— By Doug Petrowski