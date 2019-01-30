Prep girls basketball: Hawks fall to Archbishop Murphy

Mountlake Terrace High School’s girls basketball team was no match for the WIAA RPI No. 3-ranked 2A team in the state on Tuesday as the Archbishop Murphy Wildcats dominated the Hawks 58-17 at Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett.

Archbishop Murphy played without their top scorer Emily Rodabaugh, who is out for the season due to an injury, but it didn’t matter on Tuesday as all nine Wildcats scored in the victory. Audrey Graham led ABM with 11 points.

Terrace was led in scoring by the 10 points of Berit Simonsen.

The Hawks have two games remaining in the regular season starting with a Friday, Feb. 1, matchup against the Meadowdale Mavericks. The contest will be the first in a girls-boys doubleheader at Meadowdale High School as the girls will take the court at 5:40 p.m., with the Hawks-Mavs boys game following at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Archbishop Murphy, Jan. 29

Mountlake Terrace 6 4 5 2 — 17

Archbishop Murphy 18 13 13 14 — 58

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Berit Simonsen 10, Grace Kane 3, Kierra Scott 2, Ishika Nayyar 2, Lydia Prelow, Kendall Glenham, Kaiya Beavin, McKenna Mortensen

Archbishop Murphy individual scoring: Audrey Graham 11, Kiana Yesiki 9, Julia Lucas 8, Taylor Campbell 8, Chloe Jurdana 7, Alexa Chiangpradit 5, Tori Campbell 4, Taylor Reed 4, Lilly Riojas 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-10 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-14 overall; Archbishop Murphy 11-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 16-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Meadowdale; Friday, Feb. 1; 5:40 p.m. at Meadowdale High School