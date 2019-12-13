Prep girls basketball: Hawks dominate Marauders

With a stellar defensive effort — even holding their opponent scoreless in the first quarter — the Mountlake Terrace Hawks overwhelmed the Mariner Marauders 56-30 in a Wesco League non-conference contest played Thursday at Mariner High School.

It was the second straight season that the Hawks held the Marauders to 30 points or less in a game; last year Terrace defeated Mariner 51-25 in a December matchup.

Freshman Cameron Dunn led the Hawks in scoring Thursday with 14; no Marauders reached double-figures in points.

With the win, Terrace lifted its early-season record to 2-1. The Hawks will go for their third victory of the year Wednesday, Dec. 18, when they travel to Bellingham to face the Red Raiders; tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

In other Terrace sports Thursday, the Hawks’ boys swim team lost to the Jackson Timberwolves 136-34 in the squad’s 2019-2020 season opener held at the Lynnwood Pool.

Prep Girls Basketball: Mountlake Terrace at Mariner, Dec. 12

Terrace 8 17 13 18 — 56

Mariner 0 13 11 6 — 30

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Cameron Dunn 14, Lindsey Ho 8, Berit Simonsen 8, Elise Colvin 8, Malie Armstrong 7, Kaiya Beavin 6, Mya Sheffield 3, Ainslee Beach 2, Michaela Ollivierre, Ainsley Ward, Amber Stradling

Mariner individual scoring: Danaysia Cain 9, Dasia Kim 7, Maria Rodriguez-Frias 4,Tina Duangmani 3, Melissa Chantha 2, Areya Garnet 2, Haddy Camara 2, Kumba Sarr 1, Binta Drammeh

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 2-1 overall; Mariner 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 0-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Bellingham; Wednesday, Dec. 18; 7:15 p.m. at Bellingham High School

Prep Boys Swim: Jackson vs. Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 12

Jackson 136 – Mountlake Terrace 34

Dual meet records: Mountlake Terrace 0-1-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 0-1-0 overall; Jackson 2-0-0 in 2A/3A/4A Wesco League South Conference, 2-0-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next meet: versus Cascade; Tuesday, Dec. 17; 3 p.m. at the Lynnwood Pool

— By Doug Petrowski