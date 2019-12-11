Prep girls basketball: Hawks dominate Bruins in 58-16 win

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks scored the first 14 points of the game and were never challenged in a 58-16 blowout of the Cascade Bruins in a non-conference girls basketball contest played Tuesday at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The 42-point victory was the largest winning margin for a Terrace girls basketball squad since Jan. 10, 2014, a 67-18 win over Oak Harbor.

Two freshmen led the Hawks’ offense on Tuesday as May Sheffield scored 14 points and Cameron Dunn added 13 points.

Terrace will take to the road for the team’s next outing, a Thursday, Dec. 12 matchup against the Mariner Marauders; tipoff is slated for 7:15 p.m. at Mariner High School in Everett.

Prep Girls Basketball: Cascade at Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 10

Cascade 4 7 2 3 — 16

Terrace 21 20 14 3 — 58

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Mya Sheffield 14, Cameron Dunn 13, Ainslee Beach 6, Elise Colvin 6, Ainsley Ward 6, Berit Simonsen 5, Lindsey Ho 4, Amber Stradling 4, Maile Armstrong, Michaela Ollivierre, Kaiya Beavin

Cascade individual scoring: Abigail Surowiec 5, Shynenitha Pich 4, Katelyn Nelson 2, Payton Crews 2, Grace Mitchell 2, Darshay Grace 1, Tekhia Jones, Taylor Maynard, Yaritza Pelayo, Adelia Sanchez, Mariam Sylla, Rylee Stark, Emily Woodrum

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 1-1 overall; Cascade 0-0 in 4A Wesco League, 0-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Mariner; Thursday, Dec. 12; 7:15 p.m. at Mariner High School

— By Doug Petrowski