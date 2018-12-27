Prep girls basketball: Cubs edge Hawk in close contest

1 of 5

The Mountlake Terrace Lady Hawks gave the 7-1 Sedro Woolley Cubs all they could handle on Wednesday, mounting a fourth quarter comeback at Mountlake Terrace High School that pushed the visitors to the final whistle.

But in the end, it was the Cubs that were able to walk away with a 49-44 victory in the non-league contest.

Terrace trailed by 10 points going into the final quarter but cut the lead to just five as the game ended.

Sophomore Berit Simonsen led the Hawks with a season-high 18 points; sophomore Kaiya Beavin added 10 points in the loss.

The Cubs were led by the 14 points of junior Makenna Peterson; junior Anna Rutherford contributed 11 points for S-W.

The Hawks will be back on the court Thursday, Dec. 27, when they travel to Kirkland to challenge the Lake Washington Kangaroos; tipoff is slated for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Sedro-Woolley at Mountlake Terrace, Dec. 26

Sedro-Woolley 8 19 14 8 — 49

Mountlake Terrace 8 11 12 13 — 44

Mountlake Terrace individual scoring: Berit Simonsen 18, Kaiya Beavin 10, Trinity Prout 9, Kierra Scott 7, Lydia Prelow, Sara Schneider, McKenna Mortensen, Kendall Graham

Sedro-Woolley individual scoring: Makenna Peterson 14, Anna Rutherford 11, Maren Mihelich 8, Abby Virata 6, Mabel Gahan 4, Julie Brown 3, Ariah Macagba 3, Hannah Jutte, Amaya Armijo, Heather Vanderbeek

— By Doug Petrowski