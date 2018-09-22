Prep football: Strong ground game gives Hawks 27-8 win over Anacortes

Before some Mountlake Terrace Hawk fans even took their seats on Friday, the Hawks found themselves behind on the scoreboard — but a stellar defensive effort and a relentless ground game eventually gave fans plenty to stand and cheer about.

Mountlake Terrace recovered from a disastrous opening kickoff and came from behind to defeat the Anacortes Seahawks 27-8 in a Northwest Conference matchup played at Edmonds Stadium.

The Hawks got touchdown runs from Seydou Traore, Dominique Latham and Jesse James Martineau in the victory; Martineau also threw for a TD — a 39-yard toss to Jordan Sims.

All the Terrace scoring came after Anacortes got on the scoreboard with a fumble recovery return on the game’s opening kickoff. The Seahawks’ Trevor Beaner picked up a fumble by the Hawks’ Brandon Bach and raced 25 yards to the end zone; Anacortes made a two-point conversion on a 3-yard run by Joseph Cutter and took an 8-0 lead just 12 seconds into the contest.

But those were the only points the Hawks would give up as the defense allowed Anacortes to gain just eight first downs and 96 yards in total offense. The Seahawks did churn out 109 yards in rushing, but completed just one pass for three yards and lost 16 yards on three quarterback sacks.

While the Seahawk offense could find little success, the Terrace offense rolled with 18 first downs, 290 yards rushing and 372 yards in total offense. The Hawks converted seven of nine third downs and didn’t punt in the game.

The win was the first for Terrace in the newly-created 2A Northwest Conference Lake Division, from which the team’s opponents will come for the next four weeks. The Hawks will next face the Sehome Mariners on Friday, Sept. 28, at Civic Stadium in Bellingham. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Prep Football: Anacortes at Mountlake Terrace, Sept. 21

Anacortes 8 0 0 0 — 8

Terrace 0 6 14 7 — 27

First quarter scoring:

11:48 — Trevor Beaner (Anacortes) 25-yard fumble recovery return for TD; two-point conversion run is good

Second quarter scoring:

9:54 — Seydou Traore (Mountlake Terrace) 6-yard TD run; two-point conversion run failed

Third quarter scoring:

2:50 — Jesse James Martineau (Mountlake Terrace) 3-yard TD run; two-point conversion run is good

1:10 — Dominique Latham (Mountlake Terrace) 71-yard TD run; Noah Thompson PAT kick failed

Fourth quarter scoring:

8:03 — Jesse James Martineau (Mountlake Terrace) 39-yard TD pass to Jordan Sims; Noah Thompson PAT kick is good

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0 in 2A Northwest Conference Lake Division, 2-2 overall; Anacortes 0-1 in 2A Northwest Conference Lake Division, 0-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Sehome, Friday, Sept. 28, 7 p.m. at Civic Stadium in Bellingham

— By Doug Petrowski