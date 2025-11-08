Prep football: Seattle Prep’s fourth-quarter surge ends Hawks’ season

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

For three quarters, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks were able to keep in check the high-powered offense of the Metro League’s Seattle Prep Panthers, holding the Panthers to just two Keaton Oseran field goals.

But being able to contain Prep for an entire game, that proved to be too much for the Hawks.

Seattle Prep, behind the dynamic duo of quarterback Leo Harnetiaux and tight end Win Chandler, scored 14 unanswered points in the final quarter and came from behind to defeat Mountlake Terrace 20-10 in a WIAA 3A State Week 10 playoff game held at Edmonds Stadium on Friday.

With the loss, the Hawks saw what they had hoped to be a strong run in the 2025 postseason come to an end.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the Panthers — who averaged almost 32 points per game during the regular season — took control of Friday’s contest and snatched away a victory from Mountlake Terrace.

Down 10-7, Seattle Prep started a drive near midfield late in the third quarter that ultimately went 51 yards in 11 plays, ending with a Harnetiaux 6-yard touchdown run 44 seconds into the fourth quarter and giving the Panthers a 13-10 lead.

Chandler caught two passes from Harnetiaux in that drive, but the connection between the two Panther playmakers was just warming up.

After Terrace was forced to punt with their subsequent possession, Seattle Prep went 64 yards in 12 plays, ending with a Harnetiaux 2-yard TD run that put the Panthers up 20-10 with 4:46 to go in the game.

The drive was punctuated with three Harnetiaux-to-Chandler pass plays for a total of 71 yards. Chandler hauled in a pair of 19-yard catches during the drive, the second when Prep was facing a third down and 20 yards to go (the Panthers gained a first down on the following play with a Reilly Cahill 3-yard sweep on fourth-and-1). Two plays later, Chandler reeled in a 33-yard reception down to the Terrace 2-yard line after Harnetiaux had to wildly scramble to keep the play alive.

Terrace Coach Archie Malloy acknowledged that the big-play ability of the Panthers’ top players was one of the differences in Friday’s matchup.

“That’s what you do; playmakers make plays,” Malloy said. “And unfortunately for us, they were able to make a couple more plays than we did.”

With more than four-and-a-half minutes still on the clock, Terrace still had time to conceivably get back into the game. The Hawks were able to move the ball down inside the Panthers’ 5-yard line but the drive stopped there as Prep’s defense stiffened and Terrace was kept out of the end zone on four consecutive plays, turning the ball over on downs at the 1-yard line.

Malloy attributed Prep’s big roster as a factor in their ability to wear down his Hawks and be the stronger team in the game’s fateful fourth quarter.

“What you saw was a war of attrition where they have some fresh bodies that are able to do some things, come in and give them some minutes during the game,” Malloy said. “And we’ve got guys going both ways, playing special teams.”

One of those Hawks playing both offense and defense was quarterback Mason Wilson. The junior ran 20 times for 42 yards, completed 10 of 14 pass attempts for 152 yards and threw for one touchdown — a 41-yarder to Elyjah Meegan in the first quarter.

Wilson also threw one interception, but the turnover didn’t harm the Hawks as it came with just two seconds remaining in the first half. The Panthers did attempt a 47-yard field goal with the remaining time but Oseran’s attempt sailed wide left.

Despite the loss, Malloy was proud of the effort his squad put out against a team whose only losses this year have come to teams ranked No. 1 (O’Dea), No. 2 (Eastside Catholic) and No. 8 (Rainier Beach) in the Washington State Football Coaches Association poll.

“We played our hearts out,” Malloy said. “So first and foremost, you tip your hat to Seattle Prep and you say, hey, job well done. Our kids fought like hell. That’s what we expect. They’ll fight in life as well.”

After handshakes and hugs out on the field, Malloy took his squad into the locker room for some reflective words after the tough loss.

“I told the kids that anytime you risk great happiness, you risk great sorrow,” Malloy said. “The shame in life, though, is to not take those risks. And you know what, we knew that. There’s always that risk when you play this great game of football, that things won’t turn out your way. But those are life lessons because things in life won’t go your way all the time.”

Malloy made note of the seniors on this year’s Hawk team that finished the season 8-2 and were crowned the 3A Wesco League South Conference champions.

“Our seniors, as we say goodbye to them, they have their fingerprints all over this process that we adhere to and yielded the results that we desire, which is win the Wesco League South and then move on into the playoffs and do some things the school hasn’t been accustomed to doing as of late.

“This season was a special season,” Malloy said. “And once we got going and we got on a roll there, it was great for Mountlake Terrace. It’s great for the school; it’s great for the community. And when you’re looking to build a program, sustain a culture within that program, it’s great to have a season like this.”

Prep Football: Seattle Prep at Mountlake Terrace, Nov. 7 (WIAA 3A State Football Tournament Week 10 round-of-32 game)

Seattle Prep 3 3 0 14 – 20

Mountlake Terrace 7 0 3 0 – 10

1st quarter scoring:

8:11 – Keaton Oseran (Seattle Prep) 39-yard field goal

:27 – Mason Wilson (Mountlake Terrace) 41-yard TD pass to Elyjah Meegan; Cian Harney PAT kick is good

2nd quarter scoring:

3:55 – Keaton Oseran (Seattle Prep) 27-yard field goal

3rd quarter scoring:

3:40 – Cian Harney (Mountlake Terrace) 37-yard field goal

4th quarter scoring:

11:16 – Leo Harnetiaux (Seattle Prep) 6-yard TD run; Keaton Oseran PAT kick is good

4:46 – Leo Harnetiaux (Seattle Prep) 2-yard TD run; Keaton Oseran PAT kick is good

Records: Mountlake Terrace 6-0 in 3A Wesco League South Conference, 8-2 overall; Seattle Prep 4-3 in 3A Metro League, 6-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: 2025 season completed

Seattle next game: versus opponent to be determined; date, time and place to be announced (WIAA 3A State Football Tournament round-of-16 game)