Prep football: Seasoned Hawks anticipate strong 2018 season

With two years as a starter for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks behind him, quarterback Jesse James Martineau already has more varsity experience than most of the high school signal callers in the area, and with that experience, the senior is confidently predicting big things for the upcoming prep football season.

“We should be lighting up the scoreboard,” Martineau exclaimed.

Martineau and his Terrace offense will get their first chance to score game points on Friday, Aug. 31, when the Hawks host the Mercer Island Islanders in a non-league tilt at Edmonds Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Terrace will be counting on the leadership – and the right arm – of Martineau to move the ball down the field, win games and improve upon their record of 5-5 last year.

Martineau earned 2nd team All-Wesco honors following the 2017 season when he completed 95 of 182 pass attempts for 1,258 yards and 14 touchdowns. The 6-foot-3 hurler also rushed for three scores last year.

With plenty of game experience over the past two seasons and a wealth of receivers on the Terrace roster this year, Martineau and the Hawks are optimistic for a big 2018.

Martineau’s favorite target will likely be wide receiver Brandon Bach, a 5-foot-9 playmaker that has proved to be elusive in the open field. Martineau and Bach have been playing together since the earliest levels of MTYAA youth football at ages seven and eight-years-old. Last year, as high school juniors, the pair connected for eight pass-and-catch touchdowns and helped the Hawks average more than 31 points in the team’s five victories.

“I have a lot of confidence in Brandon,” Martineau said. “We’ve been playing together for a long time. We just think alike, so we know the holes in the defense and just how to pick it apart.”

Bach won’t be Martineau’s only target downfield this fall. At 6-feet, senior wide receiver Dominique Latham could prove to be troublesome for opposing defenses.

“He’s a fast guy that’s got good cuts,” Martineau said of Latham. “He just gets open, he really runs great routes, drives back for the ball hard and catches everything. I’m really looking forward to throwing to him this year.”

Terrace will even lineup with three or four receivers at times this year, with senior Lane Zuschin, senior JaBrae Richardson, sophomore Jordan Sims and sophomore Elijah Dahlman expected to get plenty of opportunities to catch passes from Martineau.

Martineau, his receiving corp and the entire Hawk offense may have to be highly production in order for the team to grab victories this fall. The Terrace defense has struggled at times over the past few seasons, with last year’s unit yielding an average of 39.6 points in the teams’ five losses.

The 2018 schedule may give Terrace a better chance at more wins this season; the Hawks are part of a new Northwest 2A Conference and will not play any 3A Wesco League teams, including traditional rivals Edmonds-Woodway, Lynnwood and Meadowdale. Instead, Terrace will compete in the new league’s lower Lake division against Anacortes, Bellingham, Blaine, Cedarcrest and Sehome, five 2A teams that had a combined record of 13-35 last year.

With an experienced and potentially explosive offensive unit – and a new schedule against schools of similar 2A enrollments – Martineau and his Hawk teammates have goals for this year higher than just finishing with a record at or above .500.

“A goal we’ve had since freshman year is to go to state (the WIAA state football playoffs),” Martineau said. “Obviously we want to win state but you’ve got to make it (there) first. So we’re really focused on making it to state.”

Mountlake Terrace Hawks 2018 Football

Coach: Kelly Dougan (fourth year)

2017 record: 2-5 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-5 overall

First 2018 game: Friday, Aug. 31, versus Mercer Island, 8:00 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Key players: Jessie Martineau (quarterback; senior); Brandon Bach (wide receiver, safety; senior); Alex Paluck (offensive and defensive line; senior); JaBrae Richardson (running back, linebacker; senior); Dominique Latham (wide receiver, defensive back; senior); Lane Zuschin (wide receiver, defensive back; senior)

2018 schedule: click http://www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?eptab=schedule&level_id=12&pid=0.3.40.1.320&rid=10357&school_year=2018-19&team_level=Varsity#ep_tab_content_schedule

–Story and photos by Doug Petrowski