Prep football: Scots down Hawks

The Shorecrest Scots knocked off the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 41-0 at Edmonds Stadium Friday.

The Hawks started the game on a positive note when the Scots’ Matthew Gesese forced a fumble, giving the Hawks the ball back right after the opening kickoff. The Hawks drove to the Shorecrest 14-yard line, where Alex Soto missed the 30-yard field goal.

The Scots didn’t waste any time as they drove down the field, finishing with running back Ramy Abdalla’s rush for 21 yards and the score, putting Shorecrest up 7-0.

Mountlake Terrace took the ensuing kickoff to the 31-yard line, then put together a 60-yard campaign down to the 11, but quarterback Cole Waldrop-Leathers’ pass was incomplete, ending the drive.

In the second quarter, the Scots scored three more times, including a 5-yard rush from Ben Seather-Brady. Shorecrest quarterback Carson Christensen also ran the ball in twice, from 4 and 32 yards. The Scots led at the half 27-0.

The game would not get any closer for the Hawks. After punting away their first possession of the second half, the Scots came out firing, with Christensen hitting Connor Dow for 45 yards and the score.

The Hawks continued to establish their run attack in the second half. Zaveon Jones had multiple runs of 10-plus yards, and Adam Wallis also made tough runs up the middle.

Shorecrest found the endzone one more time before running the clock out.

The Scots improve to 1-1 overall and the Hawks fall to 0-2. Shorecrest’s next game will be at Shoreline Sstadium, when they take on the Meadowdale Mavericks. The Hawks will return to action at home vs. the Cascade Bruins.

— By Benjamin Eyman