Prep football: Rams defeat Hawks in non-league matchup

For the second week in a row, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ offense struggled to move the ball and score points — and the result was a loss.

The Hawks were stymied by the visiting Ingraham Rams 21-7 in a non-league contest played Friday at Edmonds Stadium.

Terrace, now 0-2 for the year, will next face another winless team in the Nathan Hale Raiders on Friday, Sept. 20, at Nathan Hale High School. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Ingraham 21 – Mountlake Terrace 7

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A Northwest Conference Lake Division, 0-2 overall; Ingraham 0-0 in 3A Metro League South Conference, 2-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Nathan Hale; Friday, Sept. 20; 7 p.m. at the North East Athletic Complex (at Nathan Hale High School in Seattle)