Prep football: Mountlake Terrace defeats Meadowdale to notch first win of season

Sophomore running back Zaveon Jones scored three first-half touchdowns to lead the Mountlake Terrace Hawks to a 34-3 win over the Meadowdale Mavericks Friday night at Edmonds District Stadium.

It was the first win of the season for the Hawks.

Mountlake Terrace struck first after the Mavericks fumbled the opening kickoff. Jones scored on a 4-yard rush to put the Hawks up 7-0. Meadowdale then got its first chance on offense, and while the drive started out well, it stalled and ended in a punt.

On the Hawks’ second drive, senior quarterback Cole Waldrop-Leathers made three completions for 30 total yards and Jones scored again, this time from 12 yards out. The Hawks had a 14-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Waldrop-Leathers scrambled in for a touchdown to make it 21-0 Mountlake Terrace, and Jones broke a few tackles with a big 20-yard run for his third rushing touchdown of the first half.

Sophomore Logan Tews snagged an interception for the Hawks right before halftime and the Hawks led 28-0 at the break.

The offenses of both teams struggled to gain ground in the second half. The Mavericks, back after being sidelined for three games due to COVID-19 cases, saw multiple drives end due to massive penalties calls. The Hawks continued to establish the run game but were unable to gain yards.

The Hawks tacked on another score when, after a 64-yard drive, Waldrop-Leathers ran the ball in once more, giving the Hawks a 34-0 lead. Meadowdale was able to put together a short drive at the end of the game and kicked a field goal as time expired, with the final score 34-3.

The Mavericks will look to bounce back in an away game at Monroe High School Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.. The Hawks will travel to Snohomish Friday, Oct. 8 for a 7 p.m. game vs. the Panthers.

— By Benjamin Eyman