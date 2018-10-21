Prep football: Late TD lifts Hawks to victory over Cedarcrest

1 of 9

With a touchdown in the game’s final minute, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks escaped Duvall on Friday with a 12-7 win over the Cedarcrest Red Wolves in a 2A Northwest Conference matchup played at Cedarcrest High School.

Terrace’s Jesse James Martineau connected with Jordan Sims for a 23-yard strike with 54 seconds left to secure the victory.

The score came at the end of a 3-minute, 99-yard drive after the Hawks took possession of the ball at their own 1-yard line with 3:54 to go in the game. Terrace drove the 99 yards in 12 plays, converting a fourth-down-and-six and a fourth-down-and-seven along the way.

Martineau completed six passes in Terrace’s last drive, the final one to Sims for the game-winning touchdown.

For the game, Martineau completed 15 of 26 pass attempts for 167 yards; overall the Hawks rolled up 338 yards in total offense, but converted only two of nine third downs and were forced to punt four times in the game.

While the offense did just enough to win, it was the Hawk defense that kept them in the game. Terrace had five takeaways (two interceptions and three fumble recoveries) and held the Red Wolves to 190 yards in total offense.

Cedarcrest quarterback Gavin McDermott completed just one pass in four attempts for minus-6 yards; the Hawks’ defense also recorded a sack to slow down the Red Wolves’ offensive attack.

With the victory — and the Sehome Mariners’ 54-27 win over the Bellingham Red Raiders on Friday — Terrace, Sehome and Bellingham all finish 4-1 in the 2A NWC Lake Division and will all claim a share of the division title.

Up next, as a No. 7 seed so determined by a RPI ranking system, the Hawks will play No. 10-seeded Blaine in a 2A District 1/2 playoff game on Friday, Oct. 26, at Edmonds Stadium. Terrace defeated the Borderites 40-0 during the regular season but will have to earn a win again to advance to a 2A Week 10 playoff game on either Nov. 2 or 3; Week 10 playoff contests will set the field for the WIAA 2A State Football Playoffs later in November.

Prep Football: Mountlake Terrace at Cedarcrest, Oct. 19

Terrace 6 0 0 6 — 12

Cedarcrest 0 7 0 0 — 7

First quarter scoring:

9:39 — Dominique Latham (Mountlake Terrace) 19-yard TD run; Brandon Bach PAT kick is no good

Second quarter scoring:

3:58 — Cedarcrest 7-yard TD run; Nathan Gerde PAT kick

Fourth quarter scoring:

:54 — Jesse James Martineau (Mountlake Terrace) 23-yard TD pass to Jordan Sims; two-point conversion attempt is no good

Records: Mountlake Terrace 4-1 in 2A Northwest Conference Lake Division 5-3 overall; Cedarcrest 1-4 in 2A Northwest Conference Lake Division, 3-5 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Blaine, Friday, Oct. 26, 5:00 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium in 2A District 1/2 playoff game

— By Doug Petrowski