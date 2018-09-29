Prep football: Hawks top Sehome, 19-16

1 of 10

The Mountlake Terrace Hawks got a special teams score and some key stops from their defensive unit to steal a road victory away from the Sehome Mariners 19-16 Friday at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.

The Hawks scored all their points in the first half then held on for the 2A Northwest Conference win.

Hawk senior Dominique Latham returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown to shock the Mariners and give Terrace a 6-0 lead just seconds into the game. Sehome took a 7-6 lead late in the first quarter, but the Hawks responded in the second quarter with a Jesse James Martineau 39-yard TD pass to Brandon Bach and – less than 90 seconds later – a Bach 7-yard TD run to take a 19-14 lead at halftime.

The second half was scoreless until 29 seconds to go in the game when Bach took a knee in his own end zone to concede a safety to the Mariners.

While Sehome rolled up 408 yards total offense in the match-up, the Hawks defense made just enough key plays to preserve the victory. Terrace intercepted two Brett Meggysey passes – one in the end zone for a touchback when the Mariners were threatening to score – and pounced on a fumble at the Sehome seven-yard line (it was the next play that Bach scored his rushing touchdown).

The Mariners picked up 22 first downs – compared to Terrace’s nine – but were stopped on four of six fourth down conversion attempts by the opportune Hawk defense.

While gaining just 130 yards of offense in the contest, the Hawks kept costly errors to a minimum – the team had no turnovers and committed only five penalties.

With the victory, Terrace (2-0 in league play, 3-2 overall) is in a first-place tie in the 2A Northwest Conference Lake Division with the Bellingham Red Raiders, a team the Hawks face on Oct. 12. But first Terrace will host the Blaine Borderites in another Northwest Conference tilt on Friday, Oct. 5, at Edmonds Stadium. Kickoff for the Terrace Homecoming Game is slated for 5 p.m.

Prep Football: Mountlake Terrace at Sehome, Sept. 28

Terrace 6 13 0 0 — 19

Sehome 7 7 0 2 — 16

First quarter scoring:

11:55 — Dominique Latham (Mountlake Terrace) 86-yard kickoff return for TD; Noah Thompson PAT kick is blocked

2:34 — Brett Meggyesy (Sehome) 21-yard TD pass; PAT kick

Second quarter scoring:

6:44 — Jesse James Martineau (Mountlake Terrace) 39-yard TD pass to Brandon Bach; Noah Thompson PAT kick

5:15 — Brandon Bach (Mountlake Terrace) 7-yard TD run; two-point conversion attempt is no good

Fourth quarter scoring:

:29 — Brandon Bach (Mountlake Terrace) kneels in own end zone for Sehome safety

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-0 in 2A Northwest Conference Lake Division; 3-2 overall; Sehome 1-1 in 2A Northwest Conference Lake Division, 2-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Blaine, Friday, Oct. 5, 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium.

–By Doug Petrowski