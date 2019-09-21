Prep football: Hawks overwhelm Raiders, 40-0

1 of 6

After two straight games struggling to score points, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks spent the week leading up to their meeting with the Nathan Hale Raiders focused on offensive tactics — both their basic offense and some new plans. The emphasis paid off as the Hawks’ offensive unit overwhelmed the Raiders defense, leading to 40-0 victory at the Northeast Athletic Complex in Seattle.

Terrace scored touchdowns on three of their first four possessions — all three capping off long drives (76, 74 and 65 yards) — and gained almost 350 yards of total offense in the win. The Hawks punted just twice in the contest and the offense committed no turnovers.

“This week at practice we worked hard: adding new things, working hard, and it just showed; 40-zero,” said an ecstatic Ethan Dunne following the victory.

Jordan Sims scored two touchdowns on runs of one and 12 yards; the junior also threw a two-yard touchdown pass out of the wildcat formation to Dunne.

“We worked that out at practice,” Dunne said of the second-quarter touchdown completion from Sims. “He just trusted me, threw it up; I made a play.”

Dunne had also begun the Terrace scoring barrage with a first-quarter, 11-yard TD run in addition to helping with the Hawks’ defensive effort — a shutout after the team had given up a combined 35 points in their first two contests of the year.

“That just shows you how hard we worked,” Dunne said of his teammates on the defensive side. “Especially coming off a rough start, it just feels good. It feels good to make sure that things are working. We played good today.”

The Hawks’ defense held Nathan Hale to 167 yards in total offensive, had two takeaways (an interception and a fumble recovery), and sacked Raider punter Gabe Delgado at his 5-yard line to set up a short, two-play scoring drive in the third quarter.

Terrace’s defensive performance was made possible in part by the coaching staff’s decision to use a number of different players, especially on the defensive line, to keep them fresh and rested throughout the game — a point not lost to Dunne.

“Man, we’ve got players. It doesn’t matter if you’re starting, we’ve got people behind you that are all starting caliber,” he said. “They’re all studs.”

Terrace finished the month of September with a record of 1-2 (the earlier losses were to Mercer Island 14-6 on Sept. 6 and to Ingraham 21-7 on Sept. 13). The team has a bye to close out the month and will next play on Friday, Oct. 4, in a Northwest Conference Lake Division contest against the Sehome Mariners. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m.

Prep Football: Mountlake Terrace at Nathan Hale, Sept. 20

Terrace 7 13 13 7 — 40

Nathan Hale 0 0 0 0 — 0

First quarter scoring:

5:40 — Ethan Dunne (Mountlake Terrace) 11-yard TD run; Noah Thompson PAT kick

Second quarter scoring:

10:40 — Jordan Sims (Mountlake Terrace) 2-yard TD pass to Ethan Dunne; Noah Thompson PAT kick no good

1:02 — Jordan Sims (Mountlake Terrace) 12-yard TD run; Noah Thompson PAT kick

Third quarter scoring:

8:35 — Elijah Dahlman (Mountlake Terrace) 36-yard TD pass to Rocco Traore; PAT kick unattempted due to bad snap

5:46 — Jordan Sims (Mountlake Terrace) 1-yard TD run; Alberto Parades PAT kick

Fourth quarter scoring:

6:06 — Marcos Sanchez-Escalera (Mountlake Terrace) 4-yard TD run; Alberto Parades PAT kick

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A Northwest Conference Lake Division, 1-2 overall; Nathan Hale 0-0 in 3A Metro League Valley Division, 0-3 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Sehome; Friday, Oct. 4; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— By Doug Petrowski