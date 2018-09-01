Prep football: Hawks open season with loss to Mercer Island

While host Mountlake Terrace had hoped that their 2018 season opener would be a festive time for Hawk players, coaches and fans, the guests from Mercer Island ended up hogging all the fun.

Enjoying nearly a 2-1 advantage in offensive plays and time-of-possession, the visiting Islanders controlled the ball, the tempo and the game on their way to a 28-6 victory over the Hawks in the non-league match-up Friday at Edmonds Stadium.

Mercer Island ran 59 plays compared to Terrace’s 33 and held the ball for more than 30-and-a-half minutes in comparison to the Hawks’ 17:25 in the win.

The biggest advantage for Mercer Island was in the ground game, as the Islanders rolled up 230 rushing yards; Terrace lost yardage with the run on Friday (-10 yards on 11 rushes).

The Islanders put together two long scoring drives to open the tilt. Senior Jack Clayville capped off an 11-play 80-yard opening-game drive with an 18-yard touchdown run; then, on the first play of the second quarter, Clay Dippold fired a 31-yard TD pass to Cole Miller to end an eight-play 70-yard drive.

Clayville pulled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Dippold late in the third quarter to put the Islanders up 21-0.

The Hawks finally got on the scoreboard in the first minute of the fourth quarter on a 3-yard TD run by Seydou Traore. The score came after Terrace’s best drive of the night, going 58 yards in seven plays. Hawk quarterback Jesse James Martineau completed three-of-four pass attempts for 53 yards in the drive.

But following a failed onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, the Islanders needed just six plays to go 51 yards and put the game out of reach of the Hawks. Mercer Island’s final play of the drive was a 4-yard TD run for Clayville, his third score of the game.

The Hawks (0-1 overall) will head to north Seattle looking for a victory on Friday, Sept. 7, when they face the Ingraham Rams at the NW Athletic Complex. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Prep Football: Mercer Island at Mountlake Terrace, Aug. 31

Mercer Island 6 8 7 7 — 28

Mountlake Terrace 0 0 0 6 — 6

First quarter scoring:

5:15 — Jack Clayville (Mercer Island) 18-yard TD run; PAT kick is no good

Second quarter scoring:

11:59 — Clay Dippold (Mercer Island) 31-yard TD pass to Cole Miller; two-point conversion attempt is good

Third quarter scoring:

1:10 — Clay Dippold (Mercer Island) 11-yard TD pass to Jack Clayville; PAT kick is good

Fourth quarter scoring:

11:33 — Seydou Traore (Mountlake Terrace) 3-yard TD run; two-point conversion attempt is no good

8:03 — Jack Clayville (Mercer Island) 4-yard TD run; PAT kick is good

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A Northwest Conference Lake Division, 0-1 overall; Mercer Island 1-0 in 2A/3A KingCo League, 0-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Ingraham, Friday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. at NW Athletic Conference in Seattle

–By Doug Petrowski