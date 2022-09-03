Prep football: Hawks kick off season with 39-13 win over Jackson

In the season-opening game for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks Friday night at Edmonds Stadium, it ws the Zaveon Jones show highlighting the home team’s offense. The junior running back rumbled for three touchdowns in the 39-13 win over the visiting 4A Jackson Timberwolves.

The Hawks iced the game with two late pick-six interceptions for touchdowns by Logan Tews and Bede Bresee in the fourth quarter.

Mountlake Terrace’s next game will be next Friday, Sept. 9, when they travel to Snohomish High School to take on the Panthers. The game kicks off at 7 p.m.

— Story and photos by Scott Williams