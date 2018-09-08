Prep football: Hawks fall to Ingraham 14-32 in non-league match

1 of 9

While the Mountlake Terrace Hawks found some success moving the ball down the field against the Ingraham Rams on Friday, ending drives with points was a whole different matter.

After going scoreless in the first three quarters, Terrace scored 14 points in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough as the Rams upended the mistake-prone Hawks 32-14 in a non-league match-up played at Northwest Athletic Complex in Seattle.

The Rams had built a 32-0 lead after three quarters thanks primarily to quarterback Connor Richardson; the junior threw touchdown passes of two, four and 13 yards, and found the end zone himself on a 50-yard interception return.

Richardson completed 11 of 15 pass attempts in the game for 127 yards and ran for 40 yards to lead the Rams to the victory.

While Ingraham capitalized on opportunities, the Hawks stumbled, commiting four turnovers and converting just three of 13 third downs.

The Terrace offensive came alive in the fourth quarter as Terrace quarterback Jesse James Martineau tossed a 27-yard TD pass to senior Dominique Latham, then ran for a one-yard score himself. But both touchdowns came well after Ingraham had grabbed control of the contest.

The Hawks had their chances to rattle the scoreboard in the first half, but trips deep inside Ingraham territory ended either on downs or with turnovers.

“One given breakdown on any given play sets you back,” Terrace Coach Kelly Dougan commented at the game. “We got inside the 15 (yard line) three times and just didn’t finish.”

Terrace played Friday without senior wide receiver and special teams’ specialist Brandon Bach who is waiting to clear concussion after a neck injury sustained during the Hawks’ Aug. 31 game.

“It hurt a lot,” Dougan noted of Bach’s absence. “He’s clearly our most explosive player and our go-to guy. He does a lot for us.”

Dougan hopes to have Bach back for Terrace’s next game on Sept. 14 versus Nathan Hale. But Dougan also hinted that possible changes in the offensive line may help when the team is in short yardage situations near the goal line.

“We think that some younger linemen are probably going to fight their way into some significant playing time,” Dougan said. “They’re a lot bigger. That’s one of the issues we’ve had these last two weeks – especially in the interior – we’re just overmatched.”

“The big guys will help us,” Dougan continued. “And a couple of them like to hit. So the combination of size and athleticism and the will to hit – that could help us move the ball.”

Dougan added that those younger linemen were the ones that propelled Terrace’s two fourth quarter scoring drives on Friday when the offense gained 149 of their 269 total yards amassed in the game.

Even though opening the 2018 season 0-2, Dougan believes that as his players continue to compete for starting assignments and improve in their play the team can win important 2A Northwest Conference games that begin on Sept. 21.

“We feel pretty good,” he concluded. “I don’t think this defines us in any way, either one of these first two games. We’re going to get better every week – we’re getting better every week. We’re going to keep progressing.”

Prep Football: Mountlake Terrace at Ingraham, Sept. 7

Terrace 0 0 0 14 — 14

Ingraham 6 6 20 0 — 32

First quarter scoring:

7:36 — Connor Richardson (Ingraham) 2-yd TD pass; two-point conversion attempt is no good

Second quarter scoring:

5:29 — Connor Richardson (Ingraham) 4-yd TD pass; two-point conversion attempt is no good

Third quarter scoring:

10:48 — Connor Richardson (Ingraham) 13-yard TD pass to Demba Jange; PAT kick is good

2:05 — Ingraham 16-yard TD run; PAT kick is good

0:02 — Connor Richardson (Ingraham) 50-yard interception return for TD; two-point conversion attempt is no good

Fourth quarter scoring:

9:36 — Jesse James Martineau (Mountlake Terrace) 27-yard TD pass to Dominique Latham; two-point conversion attempt is good

1:58 — Jesse James Martineau (Mountlake Terrace) 1-yard TD run; two-point conversion attempt is no good

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in NWC Lake Division, 0-2 overall; Ingraham 0-0 in 3A Metro League Valley Division, 2-0 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Nathan Hale, Friday, Sept. 14, 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

–By Doug Petrowski