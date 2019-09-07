Prep football: Hawks drop season opener to Islanders

1 of 6

The slow-starting Mountlake Terrace Hawks surrendered a pair of touchdowns to the Mercer Island Islanders in the first quarter of their non-league matchup on Friday; that was all the Islanders would need as Terrace fell to MI 14-6 in the 2019 season opener for both teams.

Mercer Island scored both through the air (a touchdown pass from senior quarterback Liam Rogan to sophomore receiver Chase Shavey) and on the ground (a rushing TD by senior running back Emerson Fruehling) to take a 14-0 first-quarter lead. The Hawks’ Dylan Breuer found the end zone in the third quarter with a rushing touchdown, but it would be the only points Terrace could muster against the tough Islanders defense.

Terrace will try to reverse its fortunes when the team hosts the Ingraham Rams on Friday, Sept. 13, at Edmonds Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m.

Prep Football: Mountlake Terrace at Mercer Island, Sept. 6

Mountlake Terrace 0 0 6 0 — 6

Mercer Island 14 0 0 0 — 14

First quarter scoring:

— Liam Rogan (Mercer Island) TD pass to Chase Shavey; Will Wheeler PAT kick

— Emerson Fruehling (Mercer Island) TD run; Will Wheeler PAT kick

Third quarter scoring:

— Dylan Breuer (Mountlake Terrace) TD run; PAT kick blocked

Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in 2A Northwest Conference Lake Division, 0-1 overall; Mercer Island 0-0 in 2A/3A KingCo Conference, 0-1 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Ingraham; Friday, Sept. 13; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— By Doug Petrowski