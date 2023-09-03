Prep football: Hawks dominate Timberwolves in season opener

With a run-heavy offense that also showed some explosiveness through the air, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks rode a strong first-half performance to a 2023 season-opening victory on Friday, defeating the Jackson Timberwolves 34-6 at Everett Memorial Stadium.
The Hawks scored 28 unanswered points in the first half before giving up a lone touchdown to the Timberwolves just before the midway break.
Terrace quarterback Arian Motaghedi threw two touchdown passes to Logan Tews and scored himself on a 1-yard sneak to lead the offensive effort. Senior Zaveon Jones rushed for two second-half TDs to complete the Hawks’ scoring in the game.
The Hawks’ defense kept Jackson in check for much of the contest, only giving up a Colby Bossert-to-Haweeb Rassuli 6-yard TD connection with eight seconds remaining in the first half. Terrace had two takeaways in the game, recovering a first-quarter fumble and intercepting a Bossert pass in the fourth quarter; the pick was accomplished by Tyler Shankle in the end zone to prevent a Timberwolves’ potential score.
Terrace will face a much bigger challenge in their next game — a Friday, Sept. 8, date with the always-strong Snohomish Panthers. Kickoff at Edmonds Stadium is slated for 8 p.m.
Prep Football: Mountlake Terrace vs. Jackson, Sept. 1
Terrace 14 14 0 6 – 34
Jackson 0 6 0 0 – 6
1st quarter scoring:
6:28 – Arian Motaghedi (Mountlake Terrace) 13-yard TD pass to Logan Tews; Braedan Swan PAT kick
2:45 – Arian Motaghedi (Mountlake Terrace) 1-yard TD run; Braedan Swan PAT kick
2nd quarter scoring:
4:28 – Zaveon Jones (Mountlake Terrace) 12-yard TD run; Braedan Swan PAT kick
2:36 – Zaveon Jones (Mountlake Terrace) 29-yard TD run; Braedan Swan PAT kick
:08 – Colby Bossert (Jackson) 6-yard TD pass to Haseeb Rassuli; two-point conversion attempt no good
3rd quarter scoring:
(no scoring)
4th quarter scoring:
1:36 – Arian Motaghedi (Mountlake Terrace) 29-yard TD pass to Logan Tews; Magnus Davis PAT kick blocked
Records: Mountlake Terrace 0-0 in Wesco League 3A South Conference, 1-0 overall; Jackson 0-0 in Wesco League 4A, 0-1 overall
Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Snohomish; Friday, Sept. 8; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski
