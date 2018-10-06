Prep football: Hawks dominate Blaine in 40-0 homecoming win

1 of 10

Playing in front of an enthusiastic homecoming game crowd, the Mountlake Terrace Hawks responded with their best performance of the season.

The Hawks dominated on both sides of the ball — and on special teams — to crush the visiting Blaine Borderites 40-0 in a 2A Northwest Conference matchup played Friday at Edmonds District Stadium.

Sophomore Jordan Sims scored three times — touchdown runs of 2 and 3 yards and on a 25-yard TD pass reception — to lead the Hawks to victory. Dominique Latham added touchdown runs of 39 and 32 yards while Elijah Dahlman pulled in a TD pass to close out the Terrace scoring.

As well as the Hawk offense played, the defense may have outshone them, yielding just 28 yards in total offense to the Borderites. Blaine collected only three first downs in the contest, all by penalties committed by Terrace.

The Hawk special teams also excelled on Friday, blocking a Blaine punt and recovering two onside kicks.

“We played pretty good today,” said Terrace Coach Kelly Dougan. “Every phase (offense, defense, special teams) contributed something positive.

With nearly an evenly-divided balance between the run and the pass on the offensive side (140 yards rushing and 135 yards passing), Terrace was able to keep the Blaine defense off-balance throughout the clash.

Latham led the Hawk rushing attack with 87 yards on eight carries, with most of the senior’s yardage coming on his two long touchdown runs.

“I’ve got to give all the credit to my (offensive) line,” Latham said. “I mean, I don’t even think I got touched on either of my two touchdowns. It was just wide open. So a shoutout to my line for that.”

Both of Latham’s scores came on the same play, a counter rush that the team has been utilizing since Dougan took over the head coaching duties in 2015. “We just started getting it perfected this year,” Latham stated.

Quarterback Jesse James Martineau threw two touchdowns passes and completed seven of 12 pass attempts for 140 yards in the game, putting the senior over 3,000 yards in pass completions for his career with the Hawks.

While liking the results produced by his offense, it was his defense that brought an even bigger smile to Dougan’s face.

“Shoot, they’re playing well,” he said. “We feel like they’ve been our most consistent unit over the course of the season — they’ve struggled at times and had little bad stretches, but they’re getting better. The defensive coaching staff is doing a great job. I really feel confident with them.”

Blaine came into Friday’s contest on a three-game losing streak, scoring an average of just 6.3 points per game in the three losses, and without their top lineman and co-captain Connor Ellis, out with a right leg injury.

With the win, Terrace remained in a first-place tie with Bellingham at the top of the 2A NWC Lake Division standings; the Hawks and the Red Raiders will break that tie on Friday, Oct. 12, when they face off at Edmonds Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Prep Football: Blaine at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 5

Blaine 0 0 0 0 — 0

Terrace 14 13 13 0 — 40

First quarter scoring:

7:45 — Dominique Latham (Mountlake Terrace) 39-yard TD run; Noah Thompson PAT kick

4:37 — Jesse James Martineau (Mountlake Terrace) 18-yard TD pass to Elijah Dahlman; Noah Thompson PAT kick

Second quarter scoring:

9:05 — Jordan Sims (Mountlake Terrace) 2-yard TD run; two-point conversion attempt failed

7:56 — Dominique Latham (Mountlake Terrace) 32-yard TD run; Noah Thompson PAT kick

Third quarter scoring:

8:53 — Jordan Sims (Mountlake Terrace) 3-yard TD run; PAT attempt failed

4:20 — Jesse James Martineau (Mountlake Terrace) 25-yard TD pass to Jordan Sims; Noah Thompson PAT kick

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-0 in 2A Northwest Conference Lake Division, 4-2 overall; Blaine 0-3 in 2A Northwest Conference Lake Division, 2-4 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Bellingham, Friday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

— By Doug Petrowski