Prep football gallery: Spring practices wrap up this week

Spring practices for the 2018 Mountlake Terrace Hawks football team come to a close on Wednesday, June 27, with a second day of scrimmages against other local squads at Kings High School in Shoreline. MLTnews photographer Jonah Wallace caught some of the action from Tuesday’s scrimmages.

Many of the Hawks will be involved in the program’s youth camp being held on the MTHS campus Wednesday and Thursday (https://mltnews.com/mths-two-day-youth-football-camp-this-week-to-teach-fundamentals), then will be hitting the weight room for strength and conditioning work for the rest of the summer.

Fall practices for the team begin on Aug. 15; the first game of the Hawks’ 2018 season is set for Friday, Aug. 31, against the Mercer Island Islanders.

–By Doug Petrowski