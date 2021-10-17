Prep football gallery: Lynnwood vs. Mountlake Terrace Posted: October 16, 2021 17 Terrace’s Zaveon Jones looks for a hole in the line to run though during the Hawks’ game vs. Lynnwood Friday night at Edmonds Stadium. (Photos by Jonah Wallace) Lynnwood’s Miguel Hurtado spins out of a tackle to gain a few extra yards. Quarterback Cole Waldrop-Leather with a screen pass for the Hawks. Lynnwood’s Anthony Hooker with a stiff arm while running up the field. Lynnwood’s Trent Whitehead sacks Terrace’s quarterback. Quarterback Julius Heudorf passes the ball. The Lynnwood Royals defeated the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 21-7 in Wesco league play at Edmonds Stadium Friday night. The Royals are now 3-3 for the season while the Hawks are at 1-5.
