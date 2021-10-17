Prep football gallery: Lynnwood vs. Mountlake Terrace

Posted: October 16, 2021

The Lynnwood Royals defeated the Mountlake Terrace Hawks 21-7 in Wesco league play at Edmonds Stadium Friday night. The Royals are now 3-3 for the season while the Hawks are at 1-5.

