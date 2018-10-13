Prep football: Bellingham tops Terrace for division championship

1 of 9

Led by a stifling defense, the Bellingham Red Raiders earned the first-ever 2A Northwest Conference Lake Division championship with a 17-7 win over the Mountlake Terrace Hawks Friday at Edmonds Stadium.

The Red Raiders held the Terrace offense to just nine first downs and 73 rushing yards while pounding out 16 first downs and 307 rushing yards of their own in the contest.

Bellingham also enjoyed a time of possession advantage of almost 2-to-1 (30:31 to Terrace’s 17:29).

Despite the lopsided statistics, the Hawks trailed by just 10-0 halfway through the fourth quarter. Terrace got on the scoreboard with 6:02 to go in the game when Jesse James Martineau threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Bach, bringing the Hawks to within three points. But the Hawks were unable to recover an onside kick and Bellingham scored a final touchdown to extend the lead to 17-7 and secure the victory.

The Hawks will head to Duvall for their next game on Friday, Oct. 19, when they face the Cedarcrest Red Wolves; kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Prep Football: Bellingham at Mountlake Terrace, Oct. 12

Bellingham 7 3 0 7 — 17

Terrace 0 0 0 7 — 7

First quarter scoring:

:29 — Isiah Harrington (Bellingham) 7-yard TD run; PAT kick is good

Second quarter scoring:

:08 — Bellingham 30-yard field goal

Fourth quarter scoring:

6:02 — Jesse James Martineau (Mountlake Terrace) 28-yard TD pass to Brandon Bach; PAT kick is good

1:09 — Jack Fields (Bellingham) 7-yard TD run; PAT kick is good

Records: Mountlake Terrace 3-1 in 2A Northwest Conference Lake Division, 4-3 overall; Bellingham 4-0 in 2A Northwest Conference Lake Division, 5-2 overall

Mountlake Terrace next game: versus Cedarcrest, Friday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m. at Cedarcrest High School

— By Doug Petrowski